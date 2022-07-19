Marvel might bring a Fantastic Four hero to the MCU next month

We’ve been waiting for the Fantastic Four to arrive in the MCU ever since Marvel confirmed the reboot nearly three years ago at Comic-Con 2019. But we only just got a taste in May with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That Mister Fantastic variant wasn’t even a Fantastic Four member from the MCU’s primary reality. But we might soon see the Fantastic Four’s The Thing in the MCU.

Before we let you in on this rumor, we’ll warn you that big spoilers might follow below.

What we know about the MCU’s Fantastic Four

The pandemic certainly didn’t help Marvel get us closer to the Fantastic Four reboot we’re dying to see. The lockdown measures stopped production, and Marvel had to delay everything in Phase 4. There were no MCU releases in theaters or on Disney Plus in 2020.

That’s probably why Marvel wasn’t in a hurry to share more about the Fantastic Four. We learned in mid-December 2020 that Jon Watts would direct the reboot. But the director withdrew from the project a few days before Doctor Strange 2 premiered — less than two years after Marvel’s initial announcement.

Soon after that, we saw the MCU’s first Mister Fantastic variant, with fan-favorite Jon Krasinski playing him in Multiverse of Madness. That Reed Richards died, however. And we have no idea whether the actor will play the character in the MCU.

The other three Fantastic Four members are Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. They have yet to appear in the MCU. But Marvel could always introduce them in other projects, as it just did with Mister Fantastic. After all, rumors say that Doctor Doom will appear in Wakanda Forever, well before clashing with the Fantastic Four.

Put differently, we know nothing about Fantastic Four. It’s all rumors and speculations at this point.

The Thing to appear in Marvel’s She-Hulk

One of the most recent leaks claimed that the Fantastic Four will appear next in She-Hulk. Specifically, that leak originated from 4chan. It claimed that The Thing will be the next Fantastic Four member to show up on screen. The superhero will be reaching out to She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for some sort of legal assistance.

Not only that, but it would be Jason Segel playing The Thing in the TV show.

While the source of the leak doesn’t inspire confidence, some MCU secrets do surface that way. Moreover, the guys at The DisInsider also claim that Fantastic Four’s The Thing will show up in She-Hulk. And they say that Segel will play him.

It’s unclear whether The Thing will be from an alternate reality or the MCU’s primary timeline. Then again, there’s no indication that She-Hulk will be a multiverse adventure.

Also, DisInsider says that Marvel might announce the Fantastic Four at D23 in September. She-Hulk premieres on August 17th. If Marvel plans to introduce the Fantastic Four at D23, and if Segel will play The Thing in She-Hulk, we wouldn’t be surprised for everything to be synced. Either Segel will appear in the TV show before D23 or after Marvel announces the cast.

You can watch The Disinsider’s take on the rumor below.

