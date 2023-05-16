Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Apple Watch Series 8 Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Marvel movies coming out Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Entertainment TV Shows

Marvel announces release dates for Loki season 2 and Echo

Jacob Siegal
By
Published May 16th, 2023 5:39PM EDT
Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo, exclusively on Disney+.
Image: Marvel Studios

Until today, the only Marvel Studios show with a release date was Secret Invasion, which hits Disney Plus on June 21. During Disney’s Upfront 2023 presentation on Tuesday, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige took the stage to announce release dates for two other anticipated series. Loki season 2 will debut on Disney Plus on October 6, and, in a first for Marvel, the entire season of Echo will drop on the streaming service on November 29.

For months, rumors swirled about significant delays to Marvel’s Disney Plus slate. And that was before Kevin Feige made it known that Marvel planned to slow down the rapid pace of new MCU releases. As such, it seemed likely that some of the shows previously slated for 2023 — such as Echo — would be pushed back to 2024, and so on and so forth.

Apparently, that won’t be the case, as Loki season 2 and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo are now set to stream before the end of the year. As noted above, Echo will also be the first Marvel series to release all at once. Disney Plus mixes and matches its release strategy from show to show, but traditionally, Star Wars and Marvel shows have come out on a weekly basis.

With these release dates confirmed, we might finally know Marvel’s complete plans for the rest of 2023. Secret Invasion on June 21, Loki on October 6, The Marvels on November 10, and the whole season of Echo on November 29. There’s a chance that we’ll get Ironheart at some point this year as well, but its absence from the presentation is probably a sign.

In the meantime, we expect to hear more about the MCU at Comic-Con in July.

Don’t Miss: Is Marvel making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News