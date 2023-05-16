Marvel announces release dates for Loki season 2 and Echo

Until today, the only Marvel Studios show with a release date was Secret Invasion, which hits Disney Plus on June 21. During Disney’s Upfront 2023 presentation on Tuesday, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige took the stage to announce release dates for two other anticipated series. Loki season 2 will debut on Disney Plus on October 6, and, in a first for Marvel, the entire season of Echo will drop on the streaming service on November 29.

Marvel Studios🤝@DisneyPlus



A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.

All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2023

For months, rumors swirled about significant delays to Marvel’s Disney Plus slate. And that was before Kevin Feige made it known that Marvel planned to slow down the rapid pace of new MCU releases. As such, it seemed likely that some of the shows previously slated for 2023 — such as Echo — would be pushed back to 2024, and so on and so forth.

Apparently, that won’t be the case, as Loki season 2 and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo are now set to stream before the end of the year. As noted above, Echo will also be the first Marvel series to release all at once. Disney Plus mixes and matches its release strategy from show to show, but traditionally, Star Wars and Marvel shows have come out on a weekly basis.

With these release dates confirmed, we might finally know Marvel’s complete plans for the rest of 2023. Secret Invasion on June 21, Loki on October 6, The Marvels on November 10, and the whole season of Echo on November 29. There’s a chance that we’ll get Ironheart at some point this year as well, but its absence from the presentation is probably a sign.

In the meantime, we expect to hear more about the MCU at Comic-Con in July.