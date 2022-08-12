Madame Web leak claims Adam Scott is playing Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben

After Morbius, many comic book fans are understandably skeptical about the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. In fact, all three of Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff movies have been poorly received. All three are “rotten,” according to Rotten Tomatoes. But the newest Madame Web leak might be enough to get you excited for the upcoming movie.

Madame Web leak spoils Sony’s casting

On Friday, The Cosmic Circus revealed the roles for everyone in the main cast of Madame Web. To date, the only official confirmation that Sony has provided is that Dakota Johnson is going to play the title role. We don’t even know the character’s actual name yet, but now unnamed sources have apparently revealed who everyone is going to play.

Two quick caveats before we continue. First, we can’t confirm the leaks, and we don’t expect Sony to do so any time soon either. Second, the leaks might be considered spoilers, so turn back if you want to go into Madame Web unsullied.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb. There is more than one Madame Web in Marvel Comics, and it wasn’t totally clear which one Johnson would be. Meanwhile, Sony has reportedly cast Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter. Julia has also been Madame Web in the comics, but she was also Spider-Woman before that. It’s unclear how the movie plans to use the two characters in its story.

Moving on, Celeste O’Connor will play Mattie Franklin, who is another Spider-Woman in the comics, and Isabela Merced is Anya Corazon (aka Spider-Girl).

But the wildest revelations are regarding the parts of Adam Scott and Emma Roberts. If this leak is accurate, Adam Scott will play a young Ben Parker in Madame Web. Yes, Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben. As for Emma Roberts, sources say that she will play Mary Parker — Peter Parker’s mother. All of this suggests that the new movie will take place at least a decade or two in the past, or will involve time travel in some capacity.

Whether or not you’re optimistic about Sony’s Madame Web, it’s hard not to be just a little bit intrigued after reading this mind-blowing leak. Madame Web is currently slated to release on October 6th, 2023 following a recent delay.

