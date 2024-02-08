Following the rampant success of the Sonic the Hedgehog films, the feisty echidna Knuckles is getting his own spinoff show on Paramount+. It’s been about two years since the show was first announced, but on Thursday, Paramount finally shared the trailer for Knuckles. The six-episode event series will premiere on April 26, 2024.

According to the synopsis, this live-action series will take place between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Knuckles follows Sonic’s frenemy (voiced by Idris Elba) as he trains Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in “the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

You can get a glimpse at some of that training in the trailer below:

In addition to Elba and Pally, the huge cast will feature a host of guest stars, including Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel. Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also reprise their roles as Sonic, Maddie, and Tails.

The series was created by John Whittington (The Lego Batman Movie) and Toby Ascher (Sonic the Hedgehog), who is also the showrunner. Whittington, who wrote Sonic the Hedgehog 2, was also the head writer on the series and wrote the pilot. Jeff Fowler, director of all three Sonic films, directed the pilot episode of Knuckles as well.

If the trailer wasn’t enough, Paramount will also be debuting a Knuckles spot on TV during the Super Bowl, so be sure to tune in for the big game. Following Knuckles, Paramount plans to release Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.