On Sunday, February 11, 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a chance at back-to-back Super Bowl wins. As that date approaches, you might be trying to figure out how to stream the big game live, especially if you don’t pay for cable. Thankfully, it’s easier than ever to watch a Super Bowl in 2024, and we are here to tell you how to stream it for free.

How to stream the 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII begins at 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 11.

If you have cable, you can watch the game live on CBS or Nickelodeon, which will host its own alternate broadcast. Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, while Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day, and Tiësto will also appear.

If you don’t have cable, your best bet is to sign up for the Paramount+ streaming service, which will stream the Super Bowl live on Sunday. Paramount+ Essential costs $5.99 a month, but new subscribers can get a 1-week free trial. Paramount also offers free months for new and returning subscribers via promo codes (like the new code SUPERBOWL).

If you would rather have access to dozens of network and cable TV channels, you could sign up for one of the live TV streaming services instead. There are many to choose from, but here are all of the services that include CBS in their channel libraries:

Keep an eye out for free trials of these services as well.

Finally, if you know someone with a cable login, you can sign in with a TV provider on CBS.com or the CBS Sports app. If you’re away from home or don’t mind watching the big game on your phone or tablet, this might be the way to go.