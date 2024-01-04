If you missed Killers of the Flower Moon in theaters (something that a lot of people did apparently since it struggled at the box office) and have been waiting patiently for the film to come to Apple TV+, you don’t have much longer to wait.

In a press release, Apple announced that the new film from Martin Scorsese will officially start streaming on Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024 — just over a week from today. The film has already received multiple awards such as Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review and made the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year. It has also received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations.

Since its premiere, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has also landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The film has been selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. This evening, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to be honored with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the film just yet, you can check it out on YouTube below:

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

Killers of the Flower Moon is described as an “epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons. While I too missed the film in theaters, I will definitely be tuning in when it premieres on Apple TV+ next week.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 12th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.