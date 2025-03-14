John Wick 5 is officially happening – but will Keanu Reeves be back, or is he finally out of bullets?

These are certainly exciting times for fans of the action-packed, $1 billion John Wick movie franchise.

Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff that’s set between the third and fourth installments in the franchise, hits theaters this June. This week, an immersive “John Wick Experience” opened at Area15 in Las Vegas, the entertainment venue just off the Vegas Strip. A Lionsgate executive has also made official a truly exciting piece of news: That a new sequel in the John Wick saga, the long-speculated-about fifth movie, is definitely happening.

In an interview with ComicBook, Lionsgate EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences Jenefer Brown confirmed that a new sequel is in the works (despite, of course, the pretty clear ending of the fourth movie that saw Wick killed in a duel — the freaking movie ended with a shot of his headstone, for crying out loud). Neverthess: “This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways,” Brown said.

“Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Pressed on that point about a fifth movie, Brown added: “We’ve shared that we’re developing a fifth John Wick film … [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on baited breath waiting to find out.”

Given that even Reeves himself has publicly said he was under the impression the character died in the fourth movie, my suspicion is that this fifth installment in the franchise won’t necessarily “resurrect” John but will be about, well, something else. Such as a look at whatever happens to the High Table following John’s duel. The rise of a new assassin. Or the movie could even jump back in time and be a prequel, a look at the making of the titular assassin. The point is: The possibilities are definitely there, without having to resort to the annoyingly too-convenient “just kidding, he’s not dead!”

In the meantime, I know that plenty of the franchise’s fans will be trekking to Vegas to experience the world first-hand.

The newly announced John Wick Experience at Area15 includes more than a dozen themed rooms, as well as live interactions and interactive game play. “Each group of guests will be tasked with completing a mission that plays out in unique ways with characters, mythology, and iconography inspired by the Wick universe,” an announcement explains about the spot, which counts John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment as creative collaborators.

“Visitors may rub elbows or grab a drink with John Wick Continental Las Vegas staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the John Wick Experience. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited into private areas of the John Wick Experience, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.”