Instagram gave Taylor Swift an exclusive feature to celebrate her new album

Later this week, Taylor Swift will release her highly-anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The album will be on sale and streaming wherever you get your music on April 19, but Swift hasn’t given fans any songs to tide them over while they wait. Thankfully, social media is helping to pick up the slack with a few fun easter eggs, including an exclusive new feature on Taylor Swift’s Instagram profile that we haven’t seen anywhere else before.

As spotted by Billboard, head to Swift’s profile on Instagram on your phone and pull down from the top of the screen. Keep pulling past the spinning wheel, and a fitting Writing Hand emoji will suddenly appear above. Pull down even more, and you’ll see “The Tortured Poets Department.” Let go, and a timer will appear, counting down to the release date.

Here’s a quick look from X if you don’t want to find the new feature yourself:

Taylor Swift’s Instagram has a new feature that’s unavailable to anyone else.



Pull down to refresh and you get this. pic.twitter.com/Y75cjZwKYc — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) April 16, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Meta has also taken the obvious opportunity to push Swifties to use Threads by including a link to download the app on the countdown.

According to Billboard, posting with the tags #TTPD, #The Tortured Poets Department, #Tortured Poets, #TSTTPD, #Swifties, or #Taylor Swift will create a shimmer effect, and liking any post with those tags will make white hearts shoot out from the bottom of the screen.

We haven’t heard anything from The Tortured Poets Department yet, but we do have a tracklist:

Fortnight [ft. Post Malone] The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the Slammer Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine] Guilty as Sin? Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) LOML I Can Do It With a Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow The Manuscript (Bonus Track)

You can listen to the whole album on Friday, April 19, along with everyone else.