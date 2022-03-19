Hulu subscribers can now get Disney Plus for just $2.99 a month

If you are a fan of Marvel, Star Wars, or Pixar, you probably already subscribe to Disney Plus. The service had 130 million subscribers as of December, and Disney expects to add over 100 million more by late 2024. Of course, there are still plenty of people who have not taken the plunge, and Disney wants to give them a cheaper way to do so. Hulu subscribers can now add on a Disney Plus subscription for the discounted price of $2.99 a month.

Early last spring, Disney introduced a bundle that included all three of its streaming services. Appropriately dubbed The Disney Bundle, it featured subscriptions to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 a month. The price has since gone up to $13.99 a month.

If you planned on joining all three services anyway, it’s a solid deal that can save you a few bucks. But what about the customers who don’t care about live sports? Previously, the only option was to subscribe to the other two services separately, but that finally changed. Hulu subscribers can now add Disney Plus to their plans for $2.99 a month. This is now available to subscribers of either the standard Hulu plan or the Hulu (No Ads) plan.

When Disney Plus first arrived in late 2019, a subscription cost $6.99 a month. Last March, Disney raised the price by $1 to $7.99 a month. If you already pay for Hulu and want to get Disney Plus as well, you can save $5 every month with this new offer.

Hulu now lists Disney Plus and ESPN+ as Partner Add-ons on its website.

“For an additional $2.99/month, eligible Hulu-billed subscribers can get the Disney+ Add-on to access content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more via the Disney+ app and website,” Hulu explains on its website. “Head to your Account page to sign up for the add-on and activate your Disney+ account. Then download the Disney+ app or visit DisneyPlus.com to start streaming!”

What to watch on Disney’s streaming services

In related news, Disney just shared the lists of new releases on Hulu and Disney Plus for April. On Disney Plus, Marvel fans have four episodes of Moon Knight to look forward to throughout the month ahead of the season finale in May. There are also a few new original shows and movies, including Scrat Tales, Sketchbook, and Better Nate Than Ever.

As for Hulu, your mileage may vary in April depending on your appetite for reality TV. A brand new series called The Kardashians debuts next month, bringing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and the rest of the family back to the small screen. Other Hulu originals dropping in April include Madagascar: A Little Wild season 7, The Croods: Family Tree season 2, The Hardy Boys season 2, Woke season 2, Captive Audience, and CRUSH.

