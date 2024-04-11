How to get over 100 Nintendo Switch games for 20 cents each this weekend

Over the past few months, we have all had the chance to expand our library of Nintendo Switch games rather significantly with all of QubicGames’ giveaways. This Friday, the publisher is back with another promotion, but you’ll have to take out your wallet for this one.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, QubicGames is marking down over 100 Switch games to just 20 cents a piece starting on Friday, April 12th at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. You will be able to find all the deeply discounted games by searching for QubicGames on the Nintendo eShop.

As always, there’s a slight catch if you want to participate. You need to own one of six games in order to get the rest of the games on sale. The games are Robonauts, Pocket Mini Golf, Pocket Mini Golf 2, Hole io, Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition, and Coloring Book. If you’ve taken part in any of the previous QubicGames giveaways, you probably already own one or more of these games, but if not, you can still download Coloring Book for free.

As long as you own one of those games, you can go on a cheap shopping spree on the eShop this weekend. You’ll be able to find the full list of the discounted games on QubicGames.com/20 as of Friday, but in the meantime, you can see some of the titles in the video above, including Real Boxing 2, Mana Spark, and Good Night, Knight.

With such a huge selection available, you should be able to find at least a few new titles to add to your Switch library for a rainy day. After all, stocking up on 25 new games will cost you just $5, which is less than one-tenth of the price of most new games.

(via GoNintendo)