How to claim your free year of MLB.TV from T-Mobile for 2024

Last year, T-Mobile announced that it was extending its partnership with Major League Baseball through 2028. As part of that arrangement, T-Mobile will continue to provide free yearly MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through T-Mobile Tuesdays for at least the next five years. Speaking of which, the next MLB season is right around the corner, which means T-Mobile is preparing to hand out free subscriptions to MLB.TV in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, T-Mobile announced that its latest MLB.TV promotion will be available from March 26th to April 1st. If you want your free year of MLB.TV ($149.99 value), be sure to sign up at T-Mobile.com/MLB as soon as the offer goes live on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to the fine print, signups will be open between March 26, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. ET and April 2, 2024, at 4:59 a.m. ET. The freebie can also be found through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the new T Life app, which recently replaced the previous app.

Keep in mind that in order to take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to be a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer on a qualifying plan.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As a baseball fan, this is without question the perk that I’m most jealous of on T-Mobile. Sure, the mobile carrier also gives away subscriptions to Netflix, Apple TV+, and Hulu, but my favorite baseball team plays 162 games every season. With T-Mobile Tuesdays, I could watch nearly all of those games for free since my team isn’t based in the state where I live.

Sadly, T-Mobile isn’t bringing back the MLS Season Pass promotion in 2024, so soccer fans are going to have to find another way to watch their favorite teams.