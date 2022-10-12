House of the Dragon needs four full seasons to ‘do justice’ to the story, says George R.R. Martin

As soon as House of the Dragon had a release date, there was never much doubt that it would run for multiple seasons. In fact, just five days after it debuted this August, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel series for season 2. The network hasn’t shared anything else about the future of the show since the renewal, but in a blog post on Tuesday, Fire & Blood author George R.R. Martin seemingly confirmed that the show will last four seasons.

As per usual, Martin covered a number of topics in his latest blog post. After congratulating the New York Jets and the New York Giants on their recent wins, Martin proceeded to heap praise upon the cast and crew of House of the Dragon:

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has helped brighten my Sundays as well. I mean, I cannot really review the show, that would be crazy, I am hardly objective… but I do want to commend Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik and the cast and crew for the work they’ve done. Sunday’s episode, “[The] Lord of the Tides,” was everything I hoped it should be.

Martin also addressed the show’s time jumps, which he thinks the team handled “very well.” With only ten hour-long episodes, not every story from the book was going to make the cut. For example, Viserys and Alicent’s youngest son Daeron exists. He lives in Oldtown, but the team “did not have the time to work him in this season.”

All of that brings us to the final paragraph of Martin’s blog, which features this line:

It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.

Martin obviously doesn’t get to decide how many seasons HBO will order. That said, four is a much more manageable number than ten, which is the number of seasons Martin said Game of Thrones needed. Providing House of the Dragon continues to draw in as many viewers as it has in season 1, it’s hard to imagine Martin not getting his wish.

