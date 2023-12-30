If you need any more proof of America’s unending obsession with football, look no further than the top 10 charts on Max. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service is full to bursting with TV shows from HBO, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, and beyond, but as 2023 comes to a close, Max subscribers can’t get enough of Hard Knocks.

Hard Knocks is a sports reality documentary TV series that debuted in 2001. Initially, the series would follow a team through training camp, but in 2021, the series started following teams during the season. This year, the in-season edition of Hard Knocks follows the Miami Dolphins and their entertaining head coach, Mike McDaniel, as they march to the playoffs.

As of Friday, December 29, Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins is the top show on Max. If you have ever seen a clip of McDaniel speaking, you probably understand why. McDaniel is not a prototypical NFL coach, with a lean build, a quiet voice, and a knack for turning anything into a joke. As such, he’s become something of a walking meme.

If you have a TikTok account and an algorithm anything like mine, you’ve probably seen clips of McDaniel messing with players on the sideline, running from cameras at full speed, or regaling members of the press with the story of how he met his wife.

More importantly, his success is impossible to ignore. At the time of writing, the Miami Dolphins are 11-4, with the best record in the AFC East and the second-best record in the league. They’ve already clinched a playoff spot and have a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens this weekend for a chance to snag the overall #1 seed in the AFC.

Here’s the rest of the Top 10 Series Today on Max for December 29th, 2023:

Even if you aren’t a football fan, the crossover appeal of Hard Knocks this season is undeniable. This will also be the first time an in-season team on Hard Knocks has qualified for the playoffs, adding even more intrigue to the documentary. Only six episodes have aired so far, so you still have time to catch up ahead of the game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.