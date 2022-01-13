HBO Max offer cuts 20% off of subscriptions for a whole year

Choosing which streaming services to pay for is as difficult as it has ever been in 2022. Netflix might be the top dog, but plenty of challengers are now biting at its heels. If you want to keep up with the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll need a Disney Plus subscription. Taylor Sheridan's 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown are only available on Paramount Plus. And Prime Video is the only place to watch the upcoming live-action Lord of the Rings series. Not many of us can afford to pay for all of them, which is why we keep an eye out for deals like the latest HBO Max offer.

HBO Max offer cuts 20% off monthly subscriptions

From now through January 25th, you can take 20% off the standard monthly price of HBO Max's ad-supported and ad-free plans. Typically, WarnerMedia charges $10 a month for HBO Max with ads and $15 a month for HBO Max without ads. But if you take advantage of the offer, you could get HBO Max with ads for $7.99 a month or HBO Max without ads for $11.99 a month.

Best of all, the discounted price will be in effect for 12 months. That means you will end up saving $24 with the ad-supported plan and $36 with the ad-free plan over the course of a year.

There are a few key differences between the two plans. Obviously, if you get HBO Max with ads, you will have to watch ads. The ad-free plan also gives you access to select titles in 4K UHD and allows you to download titles. The ad-free plan also let subscribers stream big Warner Bros. movie premieres the same day they hit theaters in 2021. That doesn't apply to the studio's 2022 film slate.

What to watch on HBO Max

It's most definitely no coincidence that this offer has arrived just as Peacemaker lands on HBO Max. Peacemaker is James Gunn's spinoff of his recent sequel/reboot, The Suicide Squad. It stars John Cena as the titular villain (he's a bit too evil to be an antihero), and brings back a few other characters from the movie, such as Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee). The first three episodes are currently streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

If DC movies and shows aren't your thing, there's still plenty worth watching on HBO Max. Just this week, the second seasons of Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones debuted on the service. HBO Max also added a bunch of massive blockbuster movies to its library this month, including all three Lord of the Rings movies, Fast & Furious 6, Gravity, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Paddington 2.

Finally, if you haven't started watching it yet, I can't recommend Station Eleven highly enough. The finale of this HBO Max original series hit the service today, and I doubt any show this year will affect you as profoundly as this one. If you need more convincing, writer and showrunner Patrick Somerville, previously worked on The Leftovers, Maniac, and another HBO Max gem, Made for Love.