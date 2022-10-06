Glitch: An exciting new Netflix release is coming on Friday for K-drama fans

One of my favorite Netflix releases of 2021 was the Korean-language drama Vincenzo, about a Korean-Italian mob lawyer that was packed with unforgettable moments, great lines, and an impossible-to-dislike ensemble cast. Speaking of that cast, the standouts were, no question, Song Joong-ki (who played the titular lawyer) and his leading lady, Jeon Yeo-been — the latter, who also played a steely lawyer, one with a razor-sharp wit, a pirate smile, and a soft side underneath the tough exterior.

If you’ve watched Vincenzo, you know what I’m talking about. Jeon Yeo-been is a stellar actress, and her’s was a fan-favorite character. Moreover, you better believe that when her new K-drama — titled Glitch — hits Netflix on Friday, October 7, it’s going right to the top of my must-watch pile.

New Netflix K-drama Glitch

We got our first look at Glitch during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM event last month. The streaming giant, however, hasn’t said much about the new 16-episode series, beyond the following brief plot summary: “Jihyo, who can see aliens, and Bora, who has been pursuing them, search for Jihyo’s boyfriend, who disappeared without a trace, and encounter an ‘unidentified’ mystery.”

Glitch will have 16 episodes, each about an hour in length — pretty standard for K-dramas in terms of both length and episode duration.

Given that one of the main characters in Glitch is able to “see” aliens — and with her boyfriend seemingly having been taken away by them — there are all sorts of juicy story possibilities that open up from there. The two main actresses, for example, will encounter skeptics, believers, religious groups, and more as they probe the mysteries of the seen and unseen universe.

Image source: Netflix

