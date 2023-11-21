Get a year of Hulu with ads for $12 for Black Friday

When it comes to Black Friday deals on streaming services, Hulu’s is going to be tough to beat. As it has in the past, Hulu is giving new and eligible returning subscribers the chance to sign up for 12 months of Hulu’s ad-supported plan for just 99 cents per month. In other words, you can watch everything Hulu has to offer for a year for just $12.

The deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. PST on November 28, so act soon if you want to sign up. As for eligibility, as long as you have not been a Hulu subscriber in the past month, you can take advantage of this deal. You can cancel at any time, but if you stay subscribed longer than 12 months, know that your subscription will auto-renew for $7.99 per month.

If you’re trying to decide what to watch on Hulu, we’ve highlighted some of the streaming service’s best shows and movies in recent weeks:

If Hulu alone is not enough for your streaming needs, you can also add Disney+ with ads for an additional $2 per month. That’s a grand total of $36 for 12 months of Hulu and Disney+ with ads. A great deal if you don’t mind watching commercials.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Finally, if you want to add a third streaming service to the deal, you can snag Hulu’s Starz Add-on for $0.99 per month for six months. Anyone who has been waiting to catch up on top Starz originals like Party Down, Power, P-Valley, or Outlander — you’re in luck.

Just remember that all of these Hulu Black Friday deals end next Tuesday.