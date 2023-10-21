5 most anticipated Hulu originals coming in November 2023

When it comes to original content, Hulu is one of the few streaming services that can compete with Netflix when it comes to sheer volume. Hulu churns out tons of original TV shows, movies, and specials each month, including recent hits like No One Will Save You and Only Murders in the Building season 3. Hulu hopes to keep the momentum going in November with even more originals, and below, we’ve picked the five we’re most excited to watch.

Black Cake

Release date : November 1

: November 1 Genre : Drama, Mystery

Synopsis: “Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family’s origin.”

Quiz Lady

Release date : November 3

: November 3 Genre : Comedy

Synopsis: A hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as estranged sisters forced to cover their mother’s gambling debts, set out to get the cash the only way they know how – by turning Anne (Awkwafina) into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

The Lady Bird Diaries

Release date : November 13

: November 13 Genre: Biography, Documentaries

Faraway Downs

Release date : November 26

: November 26 Genre : Adventure, Drama

: Adventure, Drama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, David Wenham, Bryan Brown, Jack Thompson

Synopsis: The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch.

The Artful Dodger

Release date : November 29

: November 29 Genre : Action, Drama

Synopsis: Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins (i.e. The Artful Dodger) has transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the skilled hands of a surgeon. But Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, who wants to lure him back into a world of crime. And an even greater threat — to Dodger’s heart — is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, who is determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.