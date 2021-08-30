Fans are flipping out over the newest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leak

Sony and Marvel have finally released the most anticipated movie trailer of the year. The teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked a day before its official release on Monday. Even so, the first trailer beat the Avengers: Endgame trailer record, as there’s enormous interest around Spider-Man 3. Several leaks followed the No Way Home trailer release, including purported images showing the other two Spider-Man variants in the film. This is, of course, the film’s biggest surprise. But it’s also an open secret in Hollywood. The trailer might show only Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man, but we’re all expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to reprise their Spider-Man roles from Sony’s other Spider-Man sagas.

Then, Sony did the unthinkable and confirmed one of those photos is real, which is an unexpected development for the big No Way Home reveal. This brings us to the newest No Way Home leak. The iconic Spider-Man Easter egg we all want to see in the movie will actually happen and fans are flipping out on social media.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

No Way Home to feature iconic Spider-Man scene

One of the reasons Endgame worked so well is that it contains plenty of fan service. That’s because Marvel spent more than a decade building this massive universe of inter-connected adventures, delivering something unparalleled in the industry.

That meant we had to wait more than a decade for Endgame to arrive to see some of the iconic scenes we wanted to see in MCU movies. Perhaps the most anticipated scene in Endgame was Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) saying the famous Avengers line we never got to hear in previous Avengers movies. Cap almost did it in the credits scenes of Age of Ultron, but that was just Marvel playing with fans, teasing something bigger would roll along.

Leaks said that Steve would finally say “Avengers, assemble!” in Endgame, and he did in what turned out to be a truly epic final battle.

It might not be an Avengers story, but No Way Home is also a massive movie. We expect plenty of Easter eggs and connections to other films. That includes both MCU titles and Sony’s other Spider-Man movies.

The biggest fan service scene that No Way Home could deliver is having at least two Spider-Man variants point their fingers at each other. Spider-Man fans are obviously familiar with the cartoon version of the scene (seen above). It also happens to be used all the time in memes that have no connection to the MCU. That’s why we need to have it in a multiverse Spider-Man movie.

The new No Way Home leak came from a familiar source

Before we get started, let’s revisit last week’s massive leaks telling people that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the film. It began with this blurry image showing the two actors while filming for No Way Home. Some contested the picture. Others said it was the real thing, explaining the camera blur in the process. Also, notice the watermark:

After that came the big bombshell. A different image from the same set gave us a closeup of Andrew Garfield. It had the same watermark, suggesting these No Way Home leaks came from the same source. This is the image that Sony confirmed via a copyright claim when removing it from Twitter. You might still be able to find it online since content that hits the internet never really disappears.

This brings us to the newest image that appears to be coming from the same “Spider-Fan” source:

We’re looking at an actor in a Spider-Man costume pointing his index finger. He could be pointing to someone else. He could be pointing toward anything. We can’t see the other Spider-Man variants in the photo. But if this isn’t the Spider-Men pointing scene Easter egg, it would be some massive trolling from Sony and Marvel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, assuming Marvel and Sony don’t delay it. This gives us plenty of time for more leaks and rumors.