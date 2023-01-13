Everything to know about Taylor Sheridan’s new shows coming soon to Paramount Plus

There’s a ton of content to stream on Paramount Plus, everything from movies to TV shows and live sports — but, if we’re honest, all of that content on the platform is really just a universe that orbits around one bright streaming sun. And its name is Taylor Sheridan, the prolific TV hitmaker behind Paramount shows like Yellowstone and 1923, the creator who’s also brought a slew of other star-packed shows to Paramount’s service like Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

And he’s not slowing down. On the contrary, there are by my count at least five new Taylor Sheridan shows in some stage of development and coming soon to Paramount Plus, one of which is so secret that no one even knows what it’s about.

Taylor Sheridan’s new Paramount Plus shows

This doesn’t even include, by the way, forthcoming episodes or seasons of any existing shows — two of which are finished for the moment. Tulsa King, Sheridan’s Sylvester Stallone-led saga of a Mafia capo who relocates to Tulsa to set up shop, just concluded its well-received first season. Yellowstone prequel series 1923, meanwhile, is on a mid-season break until February 5.

As for his other shows, 1883 was a 1-season prequel to Yellowstone (with the narrative of 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, sandwiched between the two of those series). And as for what’s still to come, here’s a brief rundown of what we know so far:

Lioness : According to Paramount, this Zoe Saldana-led series is based on a real-life CIA program. Saldana will portray the station chief of the Lioness program who manages and leads undercover female operatives. (The show, for which Nicole Kidman has also been cast, is coming later this year).

: According to Paramount, this Zoe Saldana-led series is based on a real-life CIA program. Saldana will portray the station chief of the Lioness program who manages and leads undercover female operatives. (The show, for which Nicole Kidman has also been cast, is coming later this year). Land Man : Billy Bob Thornton will play the crisis manager for an oil company in Sheridan’s Land Man , based on the podcast “Boomtown,” which is said to be starting production this year.

: Billy Bob Thornton will play the crisis manager for an oil company in Sheridan’s , based on the podcast “Boomtown,” which is said to be starting production this year. 1883: Bass Reeves : This Sheridan show is a spinoff of the 1-season 1883 and will tell the story of the first Black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River. Bass Reeves not only led a law enforcement career full of exploits like apprehending thousands of criminals — it’s also said that his life was the basis for the story of The Lone Ranger . No official release date for the show has been confirmed yet.

: This Sheridan show is a spinoff of the 1-season and will tell the story of the first Black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River. Bass Reeves not only led a law enforcement career full of exploits like apprehending thousands of criminals — it’s also said that his life was the basis for the story of . No official release date for the show has been confirmed yet. 6666: This drama revisits the history of the famed Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, and it will air on the Paramount Network (but will almost certainly stream on Paramount Plus after that). No word on a release date yet, though sometime this year is the latest estimate we have.

Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during the “Yellowstone” Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Image source: Omar Vega/Getty Images

One more show to check out?

As if all that wasn’t enough, Sheridan has also revealed in an interview with our sister publication Deadline that he’s “got a show that no one knows much about that I’ve almost wrapped shooting the whole thing.”

As a further enticing tease, he added: “It’s got probably four of the biggest movie stars alive in it, and we’ve kept it quiet.”

Until he reveals more, it’s likely that those comments aren’t referring to Lioness, which has at least two high-profile stars attached to it (Saldana and Kidman) but which hasn’t exactly been a secret. Which is to say, at least for the moment, it looks like the list of Taylor Sheridan shows on Paramount Plus is about to get longer, still, in short order.