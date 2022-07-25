Everything new coming to Prime Video in August 2022

Prime Video is bringing a healthy mix of blockbuster movies and original TV shows to its library in August 2022. In August, Prime subscribers will be able to stream The Lost City, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Licorice Pizza. They can also stream new seasons of The Outlaws and Making the Cut, as well as Amazon’s remake of A League of Their Own.

If you want to see what Prime Video has to offer, sign up for a free trial here.

New releases on Prime Video in August 2022

Streaming August 1

Game of Spy (2022)

Go, Diego, Go! (2006)

Cartel Crew (2019)

Lopez (2016)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

1 Buck (2017)

16 To Life (2015)

3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)

5 Star Day (2011)

59 Seconds (2016)

A Dark Place (2019)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Aaron’s Blood (2017)

Absolution (2015)

Acid Horizon (2018)

Already Gone (2019)

Alright Now (2018)

Anguish (2015)

Annapolis (2006)

Any Day (2015)

Assimilate (2019)

Baby Boom (1987)

Backstage (2021)

Backwoods (2020)

Bad Frank (2017)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Basic (2003)

Battle Scars (2020)

Before Midnight (2013)

Big Brother Volcano (2017)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Crossed the Line (2014)

Dating My Mother (2017)

Derek’s Dead (2020)

Disappearance (2019)

Don’t Click (2012)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Eadweard (2015)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Filth (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

Follow the Prophet (2010)

Fright Night (2011)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Getting to Know You (2020)

Gonzo (2008)

Goodbye Butterfly (2021)

Grand Cru (2018)

Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)

Hardball (2001)

Here On Out (2019)

He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)

I Am A Ghost (2014)

I Like Me (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iceland Is Best (2020)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Impossible Monsters (2019)

International Falls (2019)

I’ve Got Issues (2020)

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

King Kong (1976)

King Of Knives (2020)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Letter from Masanjia (2018)

Line of Descent (2019)

Lost Bayou (2020)

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)

Man from Reno (2015)

McLintock (1963)

Mermaids (1990)

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)

Never Heard (2018)

New Money (2018)

Obey (2018)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One and the Same (2021)

Paradox Lost (2021)

Perfect Sisters (2014)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Prophecy (1979)

River’s Edge (1987)

Rockaway (2019)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Inside (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Serpico (1973)

Single White Female (1992)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Streaming August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)

Streaming August 5

The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Streaming August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The Lost City (2022)

Streaming August 12

A League of Their Own (2022)

Cosmic Love (2022)

Streaming August 19

Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)

Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)

Streaming August 20

Robocop (2014)

Streaming August 26

Samaritan (2022)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)

Streaming August 31

1900 (1977)

New releases on Freevee in August 2022

Streaming August 1

Fearless (2017)

Models of the Runway S1-2 (2009)

Project Runway Junior (2015)

21 Jump Street (2012)

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink (2018)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Cop Car (2015)

Easy A (2010)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Life (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Office Space (1999)

Ozzy (2016)

Pitch Black (2000)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Source Code (2011)

Spy (2015)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Gambler (2014)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Jackal (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

Van Helsing (2004)

Wanderlust (2012)

Streaming August 3

Jexi (2019)

Streaming August 12

Post Malone: Runaway (2022)

Streaming August 19

Sprung (2022)

Streaming August 21

Young Rock S2 (2021)

Streaming August 23

Sausage Party (2016)

That’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in August 2022. We’ll be back next month will all of the latest movies and shows joining the library.