Every new movie and show coming to Disney+ in August 2021

Between Black Widow and the Loki finale, July was quite a month for Marvel fans. The cherry on top that was the Deadpool-MCU crossover certainly didn’t hurt either. Of course, August isn’t going to be quite as exciting, but there’s still plenty of great content on the way. On Thursday, Disney shared the August 2021 Disney+ schedule, and though there won’t be a new live-action series, the first Marvel Studios animated series is launching next month. What If…? might look like a spinoff, but after the season finale of Loki, it could be so much more.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of August 2021:

Wednesday, August 4th

Short Circuit (Shorts) | Season 2

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”

Marvel Studios Legends | New Episodes

Monsters at Work | Episode 106 “The Vending Machine”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 103 “Diamonds are Furever”

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Friday, August 6th

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 115

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

Wednesday, August 11th

What If…? | Episode 101

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”

Monsters at Work | Episode 107 “Adorable Returns”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 104 “In The Line Of Fur”

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

Friday, August 13th

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 116

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Wednesday, August 18th

Growing Up Animal | Season 1

Diary of a Future President | Season 2

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 104 “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”

Monsters at Work | Episode 108 “Little Monsters”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 105 “Road To Smell Dorado”

What If…? | Episode 102

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Friday, August 20th

Eragon

Wednesday, August 25th

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Episode 110 “Disney Gallery: Star Wars : The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 105 “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”

Monsters at Work | Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 106 “The Fur-gitive”

What If…? | Episode 103

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Friday, August 27th

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

That’s everything coming to see on Disney+ through August 2021. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in September. You can also see everything that was added to Disney+ in July 2021 right here.

