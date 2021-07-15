Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Best Sellers
    08:06 Deals

    5 white-hot products on Amazon are finally back after selling out
  2. Nintendo Switch OLED Pre Order
    15:13 Deals

    Pre-order the new Nintendo Switch OLED model right here, right now
  3. Best Hair Dryer 2021
    11:13 Deals

    Moda One is just like Dyson’s crazy $400 hair dryer, but it costs half as much today…
  4. Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
    13:59 Deals

    One of the best robot vacuums on the planet now has a self-emptying dock you can get at Am…
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:30 Deals

    Today’s best deals: 10 hidden deals for Prime members only, $100 off Apple Watch S6,…
HomeEntertainmentTV Shows

Every new movie and show coming to Disney+ in August 2021

July 15th, 2021 at 5:04 PM
By
Disney+ August 2021

Between Black Widow and the Loki finale, July was quite a month for Marvel fans. The cherry on top that was the Deadpool-MCU crossover certainly didn’t hurt either. Of course, August isn’t going to be quite as exciting, but there’s still plenty of great content on the way. On Thursday, Disney shared the August 2021 Disney+ schedule, and though there won’t be a new live-action series, the first Marvel Studios animated series is launching next month. What If…? might look like a spinoff, but after the season finale of Loki, it could be so much more.

Today's Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find — now on sale! List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of August 2021:

Wednesday, August 4th

  • Short Circuit (Shorts) | Season 2
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”
  • Marvel Studios Legends | New Episodes
  • Monsters at Work | Episode 106 “The Vending Machine”
  • Turner & Hooch | Episode 103 “Diamonds are Furever”
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
  • Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Friday, August 6th

  • The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 108
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 115
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
  • Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
  • Mrs. Doubtfire

Wednesday, August 11th

  • What If…? | Episode 101
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”
  • Monsters at Work | Episode 107 “Adorable Returns”
  • Turner & Hooch | Episode 104 “In The Line Of Fur”
  • Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine
  • Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes
  • Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

Friday, August 13th

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 116
  • Aquamarine
  • Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Wednesday, August 18th

  • Growing Up Animal | Season 1
  • Diary of a Future President | Season 2
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 104 “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”
  • Monsters at Work | Episode 108 “Little Monsters”
  • Turner & Hooch | Episode 105 “Road To Smell Dorado”
  • What If…? | Episode 102
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
  • Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Friday, August 20th

  • Eragon

Wednesday, August 25th

  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Episode 110 “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale”
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 105 “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”
  • Monsters at Work | Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day”
  • Turner & Hooch | Episode 106 “The Fur-gitive”
  • What If…? | Episode 103
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
  • Gigantosaurus (S2)
  • Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Friday, August 27th

  • Cruella
  • Dan in Real Life
  • Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
  • Underdog

That’s everything coming to see on Disney+ through August 2021. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in September. You can also see everything that was added to Disney+ in July 2021 right here.

Today's Top Deal How are these wildly popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $3.75 each?! List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: LJFPY4K4 Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information