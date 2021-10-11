‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer release date might’ve just leaked

We have two MCU Phase 4 movies left in 2021, and both of them will premiere before Christmas. Eternals hits theaters on November 5th, with Spider-Man: No Way Home to follow on December 17th. We already have trailers for both movies, with Marvel having just released additional promo clips for Eternals. As we get closer to 2022, Marvel will start promoting more new adventures. And it so happens that the first MCU movie of 2022 is Doctor Strange 2. The film will premiere on March 25th, so the first trailer isn’t far away. According to an insider familiar with Marvel’s plans, the Doctor Strange 2 trailer release date might be in December. That would make plenty of sense, given that Spider-Man: No Way Home is also a multiverse movie featuring Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Why Multiverse of Madness is so important

Doctor Strange 2 will be the most important movie in the early stages in the MCU Phase 4. The implications are even bigger than No Way Home. It’s not just because of what we’ve seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot rumors. It’s mainly because Doctor Strange 2 will be under Marvel’s complete control.

No Way Home will explore the multiverse for the benefit of both Marvel and Sony. Both studios need the multiverse element of the story to advance their separate agendas. The multiverse makes Sony’s SSU possible, as it can connect all sorts of Spider-Man stories and tie them to the MCU.

The multiverse is even more important for Marvel. It allows Marvel to use some of the heroes in Marvel’s Fox and Netflix universes without worrying too much about timelines and continuity. Characters like Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) can finally join the MCU without starting from scratch. The same goes for some of the X-Men that Marvel might want to use in its upcoming movies.

Since Marvel can’t control the Spider-Man franchise, it wouldn’t want to deliver the biggest MCU Phase 4 developments in that movie.

That’s probably why having Doctor Strange in No Way Home makes so much sense. It’s Strange who mentions the multiverse in the first No Way Home trailer. And Doctor Strange 2 will be the natural successor of No Way Home. As a reminder, the multiverse started breaking loose in Loki and What If…?.

Doctor Strange 2 trailer release date

With that in mind, it makes sense to have the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer release date in December. No Way Home will probably be the biggest movie of the year, and Marvel will want to take advantage of all that attention for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The best way to do that is by playing trailers for the movie in theaters ahead of No Way Home.

Spider-Man fans already know Doctor Strange will play an important role in No Way Home. And a Multiverse of Madness trailer released before the next Spider-Man movie hits theaters would ensure that they’re paying attention to the wizard.

I hear Doctor Strange 2 trailer in December — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2021

Marvel insider Daniel Richtman took to Twitter to say that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer release date will be in December. However, he didn’t specify a firm release date. Again, No Way Home premieres on December 17th. If the rumor is accurate, the first trailer could drop at some point in the first couple of weeks of December.

Sony and Marvel are also reportedly working on a second No Way Home trailer that will supposedly “break the internet.” The final trailer might drop in late October or early November, right in time for the Eternals theatrical debut. The clip might confirm the biggest spoilers about No Way Home, giving fans a taste of the multiverse villains and heroes.

While we wait for a Doctor Strange 2 trailer to arrive, we’ll remind spoiler fans that plenty of Multiverse of Madness plot details dropped recently. You won’t believe how crazy things are about to get.