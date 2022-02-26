Doctor Strange 2 is amazing even without the cameos, insider teases

We’re about two months away from the Doctor Strange 2 premiere. The movie is by far the most highly-anticipated MCU project of the year. The buzz is similar to what we saw before the Spider-Man: No Way Home release, thanks to the cameo rumors. The sequel will have an even larger number of cameos than No Way Home. But Multiverse of Madness is reportedly amazing even without the exciting cameos. And that’s coming from an insider who saw and confirmed a major Doctor Strange 2 plot leak.

As always with MCU leaks and rumors, you should know that big spoilers might follow below. If you want to be completely surprised on May 6th, you’ll want to avoid all the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaks, including this one.

Marvel released the second Multiverse of Madness trailers a few days ago, confirming two big cameos: Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch). The latter sparked quite a debate online, as some people think it’s Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, while insiders say it’s Captain Marvel.

Separately, Marvel dropped a big hint that Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is in the movie by featuring her shield on the official Multiverse of Madness poster.

The big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak

More importantly, all the new footage that Marvel included in the Super Bowl trailer seems to verify a big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak that detailed the entire movie back in early fall. That was before reshoots, so it might only tell a part of the story. Not to mention that the leak feels incomplete, as it doesn’t offer enough details about the final battle that we expect to see in the film’s final act.

We’re not going to recap it for you; we’re just going to say there is a huge Multiverse of Madness plot leak out there that seems genuine. This wouldn’t be a surprise for Doctor Strange 2, as the same thing happened with Eternals and No Way Home. You can check out the entire plot leak, complete with evidence from the new trailer at this link.

That’s something you have to keep in mind before we check out the following teasers. They’re coming from a well-connected YouTuber who has gone through the Doctor Strange 2 plot already.

John Campea is the YouTuber that gave the world one of the biggest No Way Home leaks a few months ago. Thinking the images were fake, he shared photos that showed Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man suits at the top of the Statue of Liberty. He explained at the time that he thought the photos were fake, and that’s why he put them on Twitter.

The John Campea teasers

It turns out that he has received similar materials for Doctor Strange 2. This time around, Campea chose not to talk about the contents of the plot leak he had received before checking with sources who might be familiar with the upcoming movie.

He said that both people he reached out to advised him not to talk about the plot details and images he got. As a result, he did not share the spoilers.

But the YouTuber said he received so much information about the Doctor Strange 2 plot that he and his guests know what happens in the movie.

“Nobody is going to be disappointed with what we’ve got coming,” he teased. “It was so good… and I’m not talking about dumb little stupid jingle-your-keys cameos” for the audience. “I’m talking about what apparently is happening in this movie is so exciting.”

“The stuff we’ve seen and heard is very exciting,” he continued. Campea also said that MCU fans should hurry to see the film when it comes out.

What we did get from the video is a teaser that someone is wearing jeans in Multiverse of Madness. Apparently, it’s a huge surprise. Does that mean it’s Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), given the trailers and other leaks? We have no idea.

The leaker said early in the video below that Ryan Reynolds isn’t in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Deadpool actor also said that he isn’t in the movie a few days ago. But other leaks claimed the opposite.

That said, we can’t but wonder whether the Doctor Strange 2 plot leak Campea saw and the one we think it’s genuine are similar.