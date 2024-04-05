Disney shares release dates for Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and more

While 2024 is shaping up to be a relatively quiet year for Disney’s biggest franchises at the box office, the same can’t be said about 2025 or 2026. On Friday, The Walt Disney Company pulled back the curtain on a bunch of release dates for its upcoming blockbusters, including the latest entries in the Star Wars, Toy Story, and Tron franchises.

We’ll start with The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first Star Wars movie since 2019. Disney says the spinoff of the beloved Disney+ series will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. That will be nearly seven years since The Rise of Skywalker ended the Skywalker Saga.

Up next is Pixar’s Toy Story 5, which is now slated to release on June 19, 2026. Much like Star Wars, we haven’t seen Woody, Buzz, and the gang on the big screen since 2019. Toy Story 4 was an enormous success critically and financially, but Pixar hasn’t found similar box office success since. Perhaps the return of Toy Story will change that.

The other two major announcements concern Tron: Ares and the live-action Moana remake.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The third Tron movie, which stars Jared Leto as the titular computer program, is set for October 10, 2025. Disney waited an astounding 28 years between the original Tron and Tron: Legacy, so the 15-year wait for Tron: Ares doesn’t seem quite so bad.

As for real Moana, Disney is pushing the live-action remake back from June 27, 2025 to July 10, 2026. It seems that the studio wants to create even more space between the release of Moana 2 this November and the remake, which will star Dwayne Johnson as Maui.

Finally, Disney announced that it is moving its spy thriller The Amateur, which stars Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan, from November 8, 2024 to April 11, 2025, and is releasing Amy Adams’ horror-comedy Nightbitch on December 6, 2024.