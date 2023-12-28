Much of the conversation surrounding The Walt Disney Company revolves around acquisitions such as Marvel and Star Wars, but the company hasn’t yet completely abandoned its roots. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar continue churning out original movies every year, while live-action remakes of animated classics have become central to the studio’s strategy. That strategy is going to look much the same in the coming years, as you’ll see in our list of Disney and Pixar release dates for 2024, 2025, and beyond.

Disney and Pixar 2024 release dates

Inside Out 2 | June 14, 2024

Director : Kelsey Mann

: Kelsey Mann Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke

After directing Pixar’s short film Party Central in 2013, Kelsey Mann makes his feature directorial debut in 2024 with Inside Out 2. The sequel once again centers around the personified emotions of Riley, who is now a teenager experiencing a wave of fresh new emotions. Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith will reprise their roles as Joy, Anger, and Sadness, while Tony Hale and Liza Lapira replace Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling as Fear and Disgust.

Mufasa: The Lion King | Dec. 20, 2024

Mufasa in The Lion King (2019). Image source: Disney

Director : Barry Jenkins

: Barry Jenkins Cast: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani

In this prequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King, Rafiki (John Kani) tells Simba and Nala’s daughter Kiara the story of how Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) became the king of the Pride Lands. The movie will show us how Mufasa and Scar went from being loving brothers to bitter enemies. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will also return as Timon and Pumbaa.

Disney and Pixar 2025 release dates

Snow White | Mar. 21, 2025

Rachel Zegler in Snow White. Image source: Disney

Director : Marc Webb

: Marc Webb Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia

Snow White star Rachel Zegler has not been afraid to speak her mind about Disney’s original Snow White and the Seven Dwarves or the upcoming live-action remake. This has regrettably attracted plenty of trolls, but that doesn’t change the fact that Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Lady Bird) co-wrote this live-action remake and Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) directed it. That’s enough talent to pique the interest of any cinephile.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Elio | June 13, 2025

Director : Adrian Molina

: Adrian Molina Cast: Yonas Kibreab, America Ferrera, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett

Pixar’s Elio is about a young boy who is mistaken for the leader of Earth and abducted by an interplanetary council of aliens. It’s a clever and hilarious idea made all the more exciting by the fact that the movie is being written and directed by Coco’s screenwriter and co-director, Adrian Molina. If Elio is even half as good as Coco, we’re in for a treat.

Moana | June 27, 2025

Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana. Image source: Disney

Director : Thomas Kail

: Thomas Kail Cast: Dwayne Johnson

After mining the depths of its lengthy canon, Disney is jumping into the 21st century with its live-action remake of 2016’s Moana. We don’t know much about this 2025 remake yet, but we know Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role as Maui and producing the film alongside the original voice of Moana, Auliʻi Cravalho. Disney will cast a new actor to play the titular role.

Two more Frozen sequels are in the works. Image source: Disney

All of the movies listed below are in various stages of development and may or may not ever see the light of day. That said, there has been at least enough evidence of their existence to compel us to include them somewhere on this page:

Bambi (CGI remake)

(CGI remake) Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Hercules (Live-action remake)

(Live-action remake) Hunchback (Live-action remake)

(Live-action remake) Lilo & Stitch (Live-action remake)

(Live-action remake) Out of My Mind (Disney+)

(Disney+) Space Mountain

The Aristocats (Live-action remake)

(Live-action remake) Tower of Terror

Tron: Ares

Young Woman and the Sea (Disney+)

(Disney+) Untitled sequels: Cruella 2, Frozen 3, Frozen 4, Jungle Cruise 2, Maleficent 3, Mulan 2, Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Toy Story 5, Zootopia 2

As soon as we learn more about the fates of these movies, we’ll add them to the list above and share more details about their plots, directors, and casts.