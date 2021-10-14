Disney Plus will release the first two episodes of ‘Hawkeye’ on Nov. 24

Every streaming service has its own strategy when it comes to releasing new content. Despite being the top dog, Netflix is one of the only services that drop every episode of a new season at once. Most of the other major streamers prefer to drip-feed viewers with one episode a week. Disney Plus falls in the latter category, but has experimented with multi-episode premieres in the past. That strategy will soon make a comeback. Disney revealed this week that the first two episodes of Marvel’s upcoming show Hawkeye will be streaming on Disney Plus starting November 24th.

Hawkeye debuts on Disney Plus next month

Hawkeye will be the fifth and final Marvel Studios show to air on Disney Plus in 2021. The first seasons of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? have already ended. Much like all of those shows, Hawkeye will turn the spotlight on a character that did not get nearly as much screen time in the movies as Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor.

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where the former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy,” reads the synopsis of the series from Disney’s press release.

Fans suspect the series will serve as a sendoff for Renner’s Hawkeye as Steinfeld’s Hawkeye takes his place. That said, Marvel has surprised us in the past, and it’s possible that both could appear in future movies. Either way, Kate Bishop should have an important role to play going forward.

Beyond Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye’s notable cast will include Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d’Arcy James. Alaqua Cox will make her debut as Maya Lopez aka Echo as well. Marvel has already confirmed that Echo will star in her own Disney Plus series.

The Book of Boba Fett debuts a week after the finale

Hawkeye will have six episodes altogether. The first two will start streaming on November 24th. That means the season finale should be available on December 22nd. It’s probably not a coincidence that The Book of Boba Fett happens to debut a week later, on December 29th.

Marvel shared a new TV spot for Hawkeye on Thursday, and it has new footage from the series: