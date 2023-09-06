Click to Skip Ad
Disney+ Basic deal brings the price down to $1.99 a month for three months

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Sep 6th, 2023 3:30AM EDT
Disney Plus deal for September.
Image: Disney

Whether you’re a lapsed subscriber or you never had the streaming service before, Disney+ is tempting you with a discount this month. Starting September 6, new and returning customers in the US can subscribe to Disney+ Basic for $1.99 per month for three months. The ad-supported plan normally costs $7.99 per month, so you’ll end up saving $18. The deal will only be available from September 6 to September 20, so you’ll need to act fast.

The limited deal is a celebration of the service’s “Blockbuster September,” during which several major releases will join the streaming library. Some highlights include more episodes of Ahsoka, Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, I Am Groot season 2, and Pixar’s Elemental, which makes its Disney+ debut on September 13.

Of course, the three months will also take you through all of October and November. There are plenty of big premieres coming this fall as well, most notably Loki season 2. Marvel was also set to drop every episode of Echo on November 29, but reports suggest that the Hawkeye spinoff is being pushed back to early 2024 due to the ongoing strikes.

The timing of this deal is interesting, as about a month ago, Disney announced price hikes for nearly every streaming plan it offers. Starting on October 12th, Disney+ Premium subscribers will be paying $13.99 per month from $10.99, Hulu (No Ads) is jumping to $17.99 from $14.99, and ESPN+ is going up to $10.99 a month from $9.99.

Disney+ Basic with ads will remain at $7.99 per month, as will Hulu (With Ads).

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

