Deadpool 3’s most surprising cameos might have leaked again

The Marvels is the final MCU movie of the year. After that, we’ll move on to Deadpool 3 — the first MCU movie of 2024 and a crossover that might be very important for the future of the Multiverse Saga. As I’ve said several times before, Deadpool 3 has to be a multiverse movie. It’s the only way for the Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) from the Fox universe to get to the MCU. Somehow, this Merc with a Mouth variant will be transported from his timeline to the MCU. And we’ve seen plot leaks that offer support for that idea.

Multiverse movies give Marvel the chance to explore other realities and give us different variants of the MCU superheroes we already know and love. We saw it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. And we’re now seeing more reports detailing the Deadpool 3 cameos. Some spoilers will follow below.

Just the other day, we talked about Gambit (Channing Tatum), Jean Gray (Famke Janssen), and Wanda-838 (Elizabeth Olsen), who are expected to appear in Deadpool 3.

Gambit is especially interesting, considering that Channing Tatum never got to make the Gambit movie for the Foxverse. And Wanda from the Earth-838 reality is certainly a Multiverse of Madness character I wouldn’t mind seeing again, especially considering what had just happened to her reality.

Then there’s Jean Grey, Famke Janssen’s version, which just can’t miss from a Wolverine/X-Men movie. And Deadpool 3 is a Wolverine/X-Men movie.

Other members of the Fox X-Men gang should appear in Deadpool 3 too. Rumors also mentioned Storm (Halle Berry), Cyclops (James Marsden), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), and Magneto (Ian McKellen).

This brings us to the new Deadpool 3 cameo reports, which will sound familiar to MCU fans who keep tabs on spoilers.

Owen Wilson’s Mobius

First up, we have Owen Wilson’s Mobius. We’ve heard for quite a while that the TVA bureaucrat we met in Loki would show up in Deadpool 3. And it makes total sense for Mobius to handle the Wade Wilson case.

Remember that Deadpool has been messing with the flow of time in Deadpool 2, looking to save his wife’s life. And perhaps murder baby Hitler. But you can’t change the past to fix your future. So all Deadpool achieved was to create alternate timelines that the TVA would have pruned.

Owen Wilson has been spotted in London where ‘DEADPOOL 3’ is currently filming!



He is set to reprise his role as Agent Mobius in the film.



📸: nanette.beaton pic.twitter.com/LF6ZBwUORh — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 1, 2023

I’m speculating on the TVA’s role, and nothing has been confirmed. But reports say Mattew Macfadyen will play a TVA agent overseeing Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

On that note, the image above shows Owen Wilson taking a photo with fans in London. That’s where Deadpool 3 is currently filming. It could be a coincidence, of course. Or the actor is playing Mobius in this sequel.

Ben Affleck’s Daredevil

The MCU’s Daredevil is Charlie Cox. The actor played the character in the Netflix series, and he’ll reprise the role for Born Again on Disney Plus. Cox’s Matt Murdock already showed up in No Way Home and She-Hulk so far. As for Daredevil, we also saw Murdock suit up in the latter.

But Ben Affleck played Daredevil long before Cox. And long before the MCU was so popular.

Rumors said we’d see this Daredevil version in Multiverse of Madness, but that didn’t happen. Now, we have similar reports for Deadpool 3.

After a report a few days ago said that Affleck was on the set, an insider posted on TikTok a similar scoop. It’s not confirmed, but Affleck’s Daredevil could be another exciting Deadpool 3 cameo.