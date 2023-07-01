Matthew Macfadyen’s big role in Deadpool 3 might have leaked

Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the Multiverse Saga, transporting Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to the MCU. Since Disney confirmed years ago that it wouldn’t mess with the version of Deadpool we met in the Fox movies, the only way to bring the character to the MCU is with the power of the multiverse.

The MCU timeline is different from the Foxverse, where the X-Men reside. That should be clear heading into this movie. And it shouldn’t be a spoiler, either, especially considering that Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is also a protagonist in Deadpool 3. But what is a big Deadpool 3 spoiler is Matthew Macfadyen’s significant role in the sequel.

We knew the Succession star would play a big role in the movie since Reynolds teased as much while talking about Macfadyen. The actor said he was a fan of Macfadyen and said they’d be sharing the set a lot. That implies Macfadyen’s MCU character has to be a key character for the movie. A character who will spend a lot of time with Deadpool and Wolverine.

Around the same time, we saw Deadpool 3 plot rumors that explained Macfadyen’s characters. Those leaks indicated the Succession alumn would play a TVA agent, someone that Mobius (Owen Wilson) will assign to the Deadpool case.

“Succession” stars Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen. Image source: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Yes, the overseeing TVA should be back for Deadpool 3, with Wilson playing the same character from the Loki Disney Plus TV show.

The rumor made plenty of sense, considering what Marvel needs from Deadpool 3. Again, this is a multiverse movie that will bring at least one big Foxverse character to the MCU, Deadpool. But let’s remember that Wade Wilson messed with the flow of time extensively in Deadpool 2.

He thought he was modifying the past to save his wife’s life. But, according to the MCU time travel rules, Deadpool simply generated alternate reality branches that the TVA wouldn’t tolerate. It’s no wonder Mobius & Co. would snatch Deadpool from his reality, just like they did with Loki. Especially if the TVA figures out a mission for this Merc with a Mouth variant.

Those Deadpool 3 plot leaks have not been confirmed. But they said Macfadyen would be the TVA agent overseeing Deadpool and Wolverine. With Deadpool being Deadpool, you need someone in charge to remind him that he’s on a TVA mission.

My source on the set of #Deadpool3 has confirmed with me that Matthew Macfadyen will be playing a character named Paradox. He’s an agent working for the TVA. pic.twitter.com/lkz1aYRzzD — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) June 27, 2023

Fast-forward to late July, and a Marvel insider says they heard that Macfadyen id playing a TVA agent. Per CanWeGetSomeToast, Macfadyen will play a character named Paradox:

If the leak is accurate, we’ll hopefully see Paradox in other MCU titles, not just Deadpool 3. And considering the actor’s stellar performance in Succession, I certainly can’t way to see how he deals with superheroes from Marvel’s MCU world. With Loki season 2 set to premiere this fall, I wonder whether we’ll get any sort of Deadpool 3 teaser. Like, say, Macfadyen having a cameo in the TV show.

The leaker could always be wrong, however. But, whatever the case, we still know from Reynolds that Macfadyen will have a key role in the upcoming sequel.