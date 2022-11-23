Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio wants to fight every Spider-Man variant

When you say Daredevil, Kingpin, and Spider-Man in the context of the present-day MCU, you can’t help but wonder whether the three characters will ever appear in the same adventure. We do know they’re all in the same reality now that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) appeared in No Way Home and She-Hulk. Vincent D’Onofrio showed up in Hawkeye and will join Daredevil in the Born Again Disney Plus TV series.

D’Onofrio teased the adventures in Daredevil: Born Again during a recent panel. That’s where he said that not only would he like his Kingpin to fight Spider-Man in the future, but he’d like to take on all the different Spider-Man variants. That includes Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

That’s not a spoiler from a future MCU title, whether it’s Spider-Man 4 or Daredevil. But some small spoilers might follow below.

People who are keeping track at home already know that Kingpin was the big villain of Into the Spider-Verse. The animated feature’s sequel will reportedly include certain cameos that will let Sony tie the Spider-Verse franchise to the MCU.

But that’s not the same as having Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin fight Spider-Man variants in a live-action MCU story.

Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Image source: Chuck Zlotnick/Disney

What to expect from Kingpin and Daredevil in Born Again

According to The Direct, the Marvel star appeared at Salt Lake FanX 2022 in Utah, where he discussed Born Again with fans. That’s where he talked about his dream of having Kingpin fight Spider-Man.

D’Onofrio teased that fans “have no idea” what’s coming in the 18-episode Daredevil reboot set to premiere in Spring 2024:

I will say, though… See, you guys have no idea what you’re in store for with [Daredevil:] Born Again. I know a little bit more than you guys. And all I can say is, during that next series, you’re not going to be thinking about anything but the next episode. I promise.

He also offered a little teaser about what Daredevil and Kingpin will offer fans in the upcoming Disney Plus show. He said that he and Charlie Cox will be able to dig a lot deeper into the characters:

I can only say… I’m trying to have to stick to the rules, so I will only say that Charlie and I are going to be given the chance to dig deeper than ever before with our characters.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in Hawkeye. Image source: Marvel Studios

What about a Kingpin vs. Spider-Man fight?

When asked which other character he’d like to interact with, D’Onofrio said it’s Spider-Man after someone in the audience shouted the hero’s name:

I mean, there’s only one really end goal… and I think somebody just said who that would be.

But D’Onofrio did not choose one Spider-Man version he’d like Kingpin to fight. He wants all of the live-action Spideys that we saw in No Way Home:

Well, I know a lot of these answers that I give you are not the answers that you want, but I want to fight all of them. It doesn’t even have to be at the same time. I just want them all. Just finally, let’s know the truth. I want them all.

Dreams and speculation aside, it’s unclear if we’ll ever see Kingpin fight any MCU Spider-Man variant. Or whether something like that could happen in a Disney Plus show like Born Again.

We will remind you of an exciting rumor that Tom Holland’s new Spidey deal should cover a new Spider-Man trilogy and three additional MCU appearances. Two of them could be Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. The final one could be a Born Again cameo, as unlikely as that might sound.

