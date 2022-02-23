BTS just announced 4 Las Vegas shows – here’s what to know, and why this is huge

Tuesday afternoon, BTS fans got the first bit of news they’ve been anticipating for at least a few months now — the next live BTS concert dates, following the group’s Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium at the end of 2021. Next month, the K-pop supergroup will also perform a multi-date set of concerts in Seoul (with one of those performances being shared as a delayed livestream in participating theaters around the world). And then, after that? Get ready, BTS fans: The boys are coming to Las Vegas.

The band has announced four shows in April in Las Vegas — two Friday-Saturday pairings, with shows on April 8 and 9, and then the next week (on April 15 and 16).

BTS Las Vegas concert dates April 2022

Now, before we share a few key details to know about the Las Vegas BTS concerts themselves, it’s important to add some context here:

BTS will already be in town a few days prior to the first show for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. BTS’ fanbase quickly pounced on all kinds of nuance inherent in the dates, because of that fact.

For one thing, while the group has been nominated, it’s never actually won a Grammy yet. Which, at this point — given how popular and just downright great they are — is truly insane. The second thing: The seven members of the group are going to stroll in to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas on April 3, grinning ear-to-ear, after having teed up four sellout dates at Allegiant Stadium, plus the hotel room sales and everything else that goes along with that.

They will, in other words, already be the talk of the town as thousands of Grammy voting members are descending on Vegas. Which is to say perhaps, finally, this will be their year at the awards show.

BTS using American award shows as warm-ups for their stadium shows these days. — Christy 크리스티⁷ 🎶 (@kmh2006) February 22, 2022

As I type these words, the BTS concert announcement is still just a few minutes old. But the machinery of the Las Vegas tourism machine is already cranking to life. MGM Resorts, for example, quickly put out a call to BTS fans: “MGM Resorts has rooms just for the #BTS fans who are visiting,” the company tweeted.

BTS concert presale details

If you thought the Adele Las Vegas show instructions were a bit cumbersome, meanwhile, the BTS concert signup might make you feel like you’re doing your taxes.

In short, here’s what to know:

There are a couple of different places to go to, depending on who you are. Tickets go on sale next week, but not to everyone at once.

There’s a general public onsale date but — no, don’t even think about it. Tickets will get snatched up long before Ticketmaster moves to that general onsale date.

That leaves two categories of potential pre-sale tickets. The first, happening Wednesday March 2, is for members of the BTS fan “ARMY.” But you can’t just be an official, signed-up member of ARMY and think, cool, I’ll just wait to log on during the ARMY presale. You’ll also want to apply for the BTS ARMY member presale on Weverse (this link tells you how to do that).

Let me repeat that: If you’re already a BTS ARMY member, you still also need to sign up for the BTS ARMY member presale. If you’re not a BTS ARMY member yet? Read this to learn how to do that.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS: How to Register for the Verified Fan Presales https://t.co/F58gOh66hN — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) February 22, 2022

You will also boost your chances for getting a ticket to one of the BTS concert dates in Las Vegas by, in addition to signing up for the ARMY presale on Weverse, also signing up for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan account. That’s just a way to let Ticketmaster know you’re a real person, and not a bot. And it’s an important thing to do, since Ticketmaster is redoubling its efforts to make sure that real fans get tickets, as much as possible.

Here’s everything to know and where to go to become a Tickemaster Verified Fan.

If you’ve done all of those things (joined ARMY, signed up for the ARMY presale on Weverse, and signed up for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan account) you’ll then simply wait for an email from Tickemaster on Tuesday, March 1, saying congratulations — you can participate in the presale. Or some wording to that effect. And you’ll be given steps on how to do that.

If you are NOT an official BTS Army member (or, if you’re an ARMY member who did NOT sign up for the presale on Weverse by February 26), you will move to the second day’s presale.

The Day 1 presale, on Wednesday, March 2, is for BTS ARMY members. The Day 2 presale, on March 2, is simply for Ticketmaster Verified Fan accounts.

Thursday, March 3 presale information

Again, this is for potential concertgoers who’ve signed up for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan account and who either are not part of BTS ARMY (or who didn’t sign up for the Weverse ARMY presale in time).

The day after that — on Friday, March 4 — a general public presale is scheduled. But, again, don’t kid yourself. It won’t get that far. These tickets will disappear faster than you can blink.

For more details spelling all of this out, you’ll definitely want to check out this special BTS concert Ticketmaster page. And read carefully, because the steps for the Las Vegas shows are, as you can probably tell above, a little complicated.

BTS ARMY reaction

Having said all this, and as we alluded to above, the BTS fan community is pretty much going insane right now.

Next month, tons of fans around the US will be heading to cinemas to enjoy a livestream of one of the group’s Seoul concerts that are also happening next month. Then just a few short weeks after that, the first dates (in Las Vegas) of what everyone assumes will be the start of a world tour.

Maybe with at least one Grammy award under the belt this time around, to boot.

the only reason bts doin those vegas shows is cause they’re gonna be in vegas for the grammys that week💀💀💀 they dead just selling out stadiums for funzies 😭😭😭 — dookie monster (@jewn223) February 22, 2022

You know what’s also brilliant? There is NO WAY the Bangtan concerts won’t be the talk of the town. There is gonna be thousand of Academy members in Las Vegas at that time and everywhere they turn they will undoubtedly hear about BTS and see their “effect” first hand! — Sem⁷ (@LouderThanYou7) February 22, 2022

BTS really said we’ll if we’re going to have to fly all the way to Vegas to perform at the Grammys then we might as well sell out four 70,000 capacity shows at the same time and I think they’re so hot for that — L ⁷ {HOBIUARY 🐿🤎} (@theblueprintbts) February 22, 2022

BTS in Vegas on a Spring Day? Yes please 💜 https://t.co/GbmJeeFb1p — Vegas (@Vegas) February 22, 2022