Brad Pitt’s war movie Fury climbs to #1 on the Netflix top 10

Netflix subscribers are obviously paying attention to the streamer’s release schedule, because the latest additions always seem to make their way to the top of the charts. For instance, just a day after Fury — the 2014 war movie starring Brad Pitt — hit the streaming service’s library on Thursday, it has found itself at #1 on the Netflix top 10 movies chart.

Written and directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, The Beekeeper), Fury follows an American tank crew fighting in Nazi Germany as World War II comes to a close. Brad Pitt stars as the tank commander Don “Wardaddy” Collier, and he is joined by a star-studded crew that includes Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, and Jon Bernthal.

“April, 1945,” reads the description. “As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.”

Before filming began, Ayer put the actors in a week-long boot camp run by Navy SEALs.

“It was set up to break us down, to keep us cold, to keep us exhausted, to make us miserable, to keep us wet, make us eat cold food,” Pitt said in an interview about their experience in the camp. “And if our stuff wasn’t together we had to pay for it with physical forfeits. We’re up at five in the morning, we’re doing night watches on the hour.”

Ayer hasn’t always seen eye to eye with critics, but Fury was relatively well-received. The movie has a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it his second-highest-rated project behind End of Watch (which also starred Peña alongside Jake Gyllenhaal).