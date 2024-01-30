Click to Skip Ad
All the streaming shows canceled or ending in 2024

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 30th, 2024 3:11PM EST
Stranger-Things-4
Image: Netflix

While the ways in which we watch TV have changed remarkably in recent years, the realities of the television business have not. More shows than ever are being created, but that also means that streaming services are canceling more shows every year.

In fact, with the endless conveyor belt of TV cancellations, it might be tough to remember which TV shows have been canceled and which are simply ending. That’s why we decided to compile all of them in a single list that you can check in on throughout 2024.

We’ll continue to update this list as the biggest streaming services announce show endings and cancellations. If we’re lucky, this list won’t be nearly as long as it has been for the past two years but don’t be surprised if this list contains over a hundred entries by year’s end.

Streaming shows canceled or ending in 2024

Throughout the year, we’ll update this list as Netflix, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Prime Video, and Paramount+ share their plans.

Apple TV+

Aaron Tveit and Keegan-Michael Key in "Schmigadoon!"
Aaron Tveit and Keegan-Michael Key in “Schmigadoon!” Image source: Apple
  • Schmigadoon! – Canceled after season 2

Disney+

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+.
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s Andor. Image source: Lucasfilm
  • American Born Chinese – Canceled after season 1
  • Andor – Ending with season 2
  • The Bad Batch – Ending with season 3

Hulu

Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale.
Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale. Image source: Hulu
  • The Handmaid’s Tale – Ending with season 6

Max (and HBO)

J.B. Smoove and Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm.
J.B. Smoove and Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Image source: HBO
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm – Ending with season 12
  • The Flight Attendant – Canceled after season 2
  • Julia – Canceled after season 2
  • My Brilliant Friend – Ending with season 4
  • Our Flag Means Death – Canceled after season 2
  • Rap Sh!t – Canceled after season 2

Netflix

Stranger Things on Netflix
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Hendrson, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Image source: Tina Rowden/Netflix
  • Big Mouth – Ending with season 8
  • Cobra Kai – Ending with season 6
  • Elite – Ending with season 8
  • Mo – Ending with season 2
  • Stranger Things – Ending with season 5
  • Sweet Tooth – Ending with season 3
  • The Umbrella Academy – Ending with season 4
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Ending with season 3
  • You – Ending with season 5
  • Young Royals – Ending with season 3

Paramount+

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY.
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery. Image source: Marni Grossman/Paramount
  • SEAL Team – Ending with season 7
  • Star Trek: Discovery – Ending with season 5

Peacock

  • No endings or cancellations yet

Prime Video

Michael Sheen (Aziraphale), David Tennant (Crowley) in Good Omens season 2.
Michael Sheen (Aziraphale), David Tennant (Crowley) in Good Omens season 2. Image source: Prime Video
  • Good Omens – Ending with season 3
Jacob Siegal
