All the streaming shows canceled or ending in 2024

While the ways in which we watch TV have changed remarkably in recent years, the realities of the television business have not. More shows than ever are being created, but that also means that streaming services are canceling more shows every year.
In fact, with the endless conveyor belt of TV cancellations, it might be tough to remember which TV shows have been canceled and which are simply ending. That’s why we decided to compile all of them in a single list that you can check in on throughout 2024.
We’ll continue to update this list as the biggest streaming services announce show endings and cancellations. If we’re lucky, this list won’t be nearly as long as it has been for the past two years but don’t be surprised if this list contains over a hundred entries by year’s end.
Streaming shows canceled or ending in 2024
Throughout the year, we’ll update this list as Netflix, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Prime Video, and Paramount+ share their plans.
Apple TV+
- Schmigadoon! – Canceled after season 2
Disney+
- American Born Chinese – Canceled after season 1
- Andor – Ending with season 2
- The Bad Batch – Ending with season 3
Hulu
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Ending with season 6
Max (and HBO)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – Ending with season 12
- The Flight Attendant – Canceled after season 2
- Julia – Canceled after season 2
- My Brilliant Friend – Ending with season 4
- Our Flag Means Death – Canceled after season 2
- Rap Sh!t – Canceled after season 2
Netflix
- Big Mouth – Ending with season 8
- Cobra Kai – Ending with season 6
- Elite – Ending with season 8
- Mo – Ending with season 2
- Stranger Things – Ending with season 5
- Sweet Tooth – Ending with season 3
- The Umbrella Academy – Ending with season 4
- Vikings: Valhalla – Ending with season 3
- You – Ending with season 5
- Young Royals – Ending with season 3
Paramount+
- SEAL Team – Ending with season 7
- Star Trek: Discovery – Ending with season 5
Peacock
- No endings or cancellations yet
Prime Video
- Good Omens – Ending with season 3