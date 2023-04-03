Blue Beetle trailer reveals the last new hero of the old DCEU

On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first trailer for Blue Beetle — the second-to-last movie set in the DC Extended Universe.

This origin story follows recent college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as he comes to terms with his new powers after acquiring an ancient alien relic known as the Scarab. After the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is encased in a powerful suit of armor which puts him on a path to becoming the Blue Beetle.

Watch the first Blue Beetle trailer below

Blue Beetle is the end of an era for DC. It will be the last origin story set in this universe before DC Studios wipes the slate clean and starts fresh with Superman: Legacy in 2025.

That said, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has suggested Jaime Reyes could find his way into the DCU, as Blue Beetle is “totally disconnected” from the rest of the DCEU. Presumably, the movie’s performance will impact that decision, so it will be interesting to see the box office returns and the general reception of Blue Beetle later this summer.

Blue Beetle will be the third of four DC movies launching this year, following Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash and preceding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In addition to Maridueña, the movie also stars Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood), Damían Alcázar (Narcos), Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.), Bruna Marquezine (Maldivas), Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario), Susan Sarandon (Monarch), and George Lopez (Rio).

Blue Beetle was written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala) and directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings, The Farm). It hits theaters on August 18, 2023.