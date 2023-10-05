Apple’s Masters of the Air, the series I’ve been waiting for, finally has a release date

I have been waiting for this series to finally get a release date, and today is the day! In a press release, Apple has finally announced the release date for Masters of the Air, its highly anticipated World War II series from the same team behind the award-winning Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The series will officially premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024.

In addition to announcing the release date for the upcoming series, Apple also revealed a ton of new images from the show. You can check all of them out below:

What will Masters of the Air be about?

Executive Producer Gary Goetzman said in a statement that “Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II. Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

According to the press release, the series ranges in location “from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German prisoner-of-war camp, and depicting a unique and crucial time in world history, Masters of the Air is enormous in both scale and scope, and a genuine cinematic achievement.”

The series, like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, is produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. It features a huge cast, including Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Out of every series on Apple TV+, this is the one I have been waiting for. I think I’ve watched Band of Brothers at least five times already and The Pacific a few as well. However, I didn’t watch either until all episodes were available and binged both. I truly can’t wait to tune in and actually experience the new series as it is released weekly — exactly how all television series should be (sorry, Netflix).

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday until its finale on March 15, 2024. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our lists of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.