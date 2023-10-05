Loki season 2 premiere has a credits scene, and the details just leaked

It’s almost time for the premiere of some of the most exciting new Disney Plus of 2023. But Disney is doing things differently for Marvel’s Loki season 2 premiere. Rather than having the first Loki 2 episode out during the early hours of October 6th, it’s releasing the premiere on Thursday evening.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Whether you watch it on Thursday or later this week, you should ensure you don’t stop episode 1 once the credits start rolling. The Loki season 2 premiere will have a credits scene… and all the details might have leaked already.

Before I tell you what might happen in the scene, you should know that Loki spoilers follow below.

Loki season 2 is not our first MCU rodeo on Disney Plus. We know that Marvel TV shows come with credit scenes, but not every episode gets a tag after the credits. Also, it’s usually the latter episodes, or the finale, that get the credits scene treatment.

The first credits scene

Loki season 2 will change that slightly, giving the premiere a credits scene. You don’t even have to have been following the Loki rumors to realize what the credits scene has to deal with. It’s all thanks to Marvel’s promos for the show that you might correctly guess what happens.

Before I tell you what it is, I’ll note that the rumor is probably accurate even though it comes from a leaker via Twitter/X. How do I know that? Well, reviewers have already watched the first four episodes of Loki season 2. While most of these reviews will not spoil the premiere, the reviewers could certainly corroborate information that episode 1 has a credits scene.

A few ppl Dm'd me about this but I didn't think it'd be necessary to share this time around. These are not with INT creds ofcourse. EP 1: 45:15 – 39:00 (PCS)

EP 2: 49:18 – 44:28

EP 3: 53:30 – 48:40

EP 4: 48:11 – 45:36#LokiSeason2 pic.twitter.com/khR1XgMe1X — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) October 4, 2023

Some of them might even share what happens. Coming Soon offers us a quick rundown of what happens in the credits scene:

The Loki season 2 episode 1 mid-credits shows Sylvie arriving in Broxton, Oklahoma. The year is 1982. This is a branched timeline where Sylvie ends up at a McDonald’s restaurant. Before the scene fades to black, Sylvie says that she wants to try everything.

A Redditor also offers a similar take:

The Loki season 2 episode 1 mid-credits shows Sylvie arriving in Broxton, Oklahoma. The year is 1982. This is a branched timeline where Sylvie ends up at a McDonald’s restaurant. Before the scene fades to black, Sylvie says that she wants to try everything.

Why it makes sense

I just said that watching the Loki season 2 trailers and clips is enough to realize what the premiere’s credits scene might be about. We see Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) meeting Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the trailers. She is working at a McDonald’s in the past of an unidentified timeline. Not that time means anything for anyone who is aware of the TVA and time travel.

Sylvie isn’t just a cameo. She is a Loki season 2 protagonist. Therefore, she has to show up in the first episode. I assumed that when I saw the McDonald’s scene in the trailer. Even if the first episode is about explaining what Loki did after the events from the season 1 finale, we would also have to see Sylvie.

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in Loki season 2 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

I thought the McDonald’s scene might occur at the end of episode 1. But when I saw leaks claiming episode 1 has a credits scene, I realized the Sylvie-Loki reunion must happen in episode 2. Therefore, episode 1 has to feature Sylvie in the credits scene.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait that long to see Loki, Sylvie, and the entire Loki gang in action. Season 2 premieres at 9:00 PM EST on Thursday.