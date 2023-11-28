Apple’s John Lennon docuseries debuts on December 6, but I’m not sure I’ll watch

After watching the “Get Back” Beatles documentary, I’m not sure if I’m in the mood quite yet to watch this new one. After Steve Jobs worked to bring the music of The Beatles to iTunes, Apple is now releasing a documentary about one of its member’s murder.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial. The documentary series, which will be narrated by Emmy Award winner Kiefer Sutherland (24), will premiere on the streaming service on December 6th.

You can check out the official trailer for John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial on YouTube below:

What is John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial about?

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial will use eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos to shed “new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer.”

“John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” is a deeply researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world. The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews including Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who was witness to the shooting; Jay Hastings, a doorman at The Dakota building who heard Lennon’s last words; David Suggs, Chapman’s defense lawyer; Elliot Mintz, a confidant to Lennon and Yoko Ono; and Dr. Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who first assessed Chapman.

The series is directed by Nick Holt (The Murder Trial, Responsible Child) and Rob Coldstream (Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain). David Glover (9/11: One Day in America) and Mark Raphael (Crime and Punishment) serve as executive producers.

The release of the trailer comes in the same month that The Beatles released Now and Then, their latest track that included vocals from Lennon as well as a guitar sample from the late George Harrison and used artificial intelligence to make the track possible. It’s still unclear if Now and Then will be the last Beatles song ever released by remaining members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

A scene from “The Beatles: Get Back” on Disney Plus. Image source: Apple Corps Ltd.

This is an odd docuseries for Apple. For one, the company’s late founder Steve Jobs was an avid Beatles fan and I remember it being a huge deal for him and Apple when they finally got the remaining Beatles members to agree to bring their music to iTunes. I can’t help but wonder what they think about the company, now under Tim Cook, releasing a documentary series about Lennon’s murder.

While I hope the docuseries is done well, I have a bad taste in my mouth when I think about the historical context and relationship here and that remained when I watched the trailer. I’d much rather see a documentary celebrating Lennon’s life than sensationalizing his death.

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 6th. All three parts of the docuseries are expected to be available on the premiere date as Apple has not mentioned a staggered release of the episodes. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.