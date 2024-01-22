I was already interested in this series when we originally got a first look at it back in December 2023 but, now that I’ve watched the trailer, I’m even more hooked. What can I say? I’m a sucker for a good psychological thriller.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Constellation, its upcoming psychological sci-fi thriller that stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, You Won’t Be Alone) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul). The series will make its global debut on February 21, 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for the new series below:

What is Constellation about?

Constellation tells the story of an astronaut (Rapace) who, after returning to Earth, finds that pieces of the life she left behind have disappeared.

Created and written by Peter Harness ("Wallander," "The War of the Worlds"), "Constellation" stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

In addition to Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, the series stars James D’Arcy (Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Arendt). It is created and written by Peter Harness (Wallander, The War of the Worlds, Doctor Who) and is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys).

Constellation will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Each additional episode will debut weekly until the season finale on March 27th. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our lists of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.