I’m always up for a psychological thriller, and Apple is delivering yet another one for us to enjoy next year. However, this time, it’s about to take some good old conspiracy theories and shoot them straight into space.

Today, Apple TV+ released the first look at Constellation, its upcoming conspiracy-based space adventure that stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, You Won’t Be Alone) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul). The series will make its global debut on February 21, 2024.

What is Constellation about?

Constellation tells the story of an astronaut (Rapace) who, after returning to Earth, finds that pieces of the life she left behind have disappeared.

“Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

In addition to Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, the series stars James D’Arcy (Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Arendt). It is created and written by Peter Harness (Wallander, The War of the Worlds, Doctor Who) and is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys).

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

There is still not much to know about this series, but since it is only two months away from its debut, I imagine we’ll have a trailer coming quite soon. However, based on the cast and the people behind the production, I think this could be a breakout hit of 2024 on the level of Severance. I mean, Jonathan Banks looks like he’s even in Severance in the photo above. Did they grab the wrong photo?

Constellation will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Each additional episode will debut weekly until the season finale on March 27th. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our lists of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.