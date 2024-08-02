Apple removes another controversial ad campaign following major backlash

Following the controversial iPad Pro ad, which caused Apple to step back from a broader campaign and even issue a rare apology note, the company seems to have lost its magic. It’s now removing another campaign after online backlash.

This time, Cupertino has removed its latest The Underdogs OOO campaign highlighting the benefits of using Apple products at work. This ongoing series shows how a small group of people go from unemployed to getting a millionaire idea by revolutionizing how pizza boxes are made.

In the latest ad, this group flies to Thailand after an investor makes a massive order, which could finally make the company profit. The campaign shows the group in funny situations that everyone flying to a new country can face: Booking a terrible hotel, using sketchy transportation, and finding crazy but friendly people.

Jokes aside, the campaign was intended to highlight how, beyond all that, Apple products can help you work better in the most challenging situations.

Still, people from Thailand didn’t like Apple’s latest campaign. Even the House Committee on Tourism of the country has said it will ask Cupertino for clarification on this ad: “The government has a policy to promote soft power, but the advertisement severely affects Thailand’s image,” committee spokesperson Sarttra Sripan said.

On the other hand, Apple said it had worked with Thai companies to produce this campaign, and it aimed to shed light on the culture positively. “We would like to apologize that the advertisement has failed to present the Thai way of life in a complete and appropriate manner,” a spokesperson stated.

While it’s understandable why Apple doesn’t want to be in a controversy with a country with some of its factories, it also feels like Cupertino can’t commit to its own ideas, as they’re always generating backlash.

The truth is that as long as it’s not affecting human rights, reinforcing harmful stereotypes, or using hate speech, it’s okay. For example, the previous campaign showed how one of the Underdogs got their Mac stolen in the street after leaving it behind. Does it mean the city where they recorded that campaign is unsafe? Was Apple promoting robbery? I don’t think so.

