Apple gave us a first look at Invasion season 2 before its August 23 release

Okay. The teaser for season 2 just might get me to finish the first season.

Today, Apple TV+ released the teaser trailer for the second season of Invasion, Apple’s alien invasion drama/thriller television series. The series, which comes from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men,” “Deadpool,” “The Martian”), will premiere the second season on the streaming service on Wednesday, August 23. Season 2 will be told over the course of ten episodes.

Check out the teaser trailer for season 2 of Invasion on Twitter below:

What will season 2 of Invasion be about?

Apple describes the series as a “sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.” Season 2 will pick up months after the end of season one.

The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg said in a statement that the second season of the series is “bigger” and “more intense” than the first season.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the return of ‘Invasion’ on Apple TV+. It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

I enjoyed what I saw of the first season of Invasion but, admittedly, it never captured me enough to finish it. However, after seeing the teaser trailer for the second season, I think I might swing back to finish that first season so I can give the second season a proper go.

Season 2 of Invasion will premiere on Wednesday, August 23. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible when it inevitably comes to one of the streaming services, check out guides on the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.