An exciting Doctor Strange 2 cameo was just confirmed

We learned relatively early in 2020 about the disagreements over the Doctor Strange sequel between director Scott Derrickson and Marvel. The director eventually left the project, with Marvel hiring Sam Raimi to direct Multiverse of Madness. Once that happened, rumors started saying that Bruce Campbell would cameo in Doctor Strange 2, just like he had done in other Raimi projects. Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy is one example, with the actor appearing in all three movies.

Nearly two years later, Campbell has confirmed the rumors claiming he’ll be in the movie. Before we can get into it, we’ll warn you that some spoilers might follow below.

Confirmed cameos

Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel has started confirming some of the big cameo rumors for Multiverse of Madness. The second Doctor Strange 2 trailer confirmed Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and what appears to be Maria Rambeau’s (Lashana Lynch) version of Captain Marvel.

Separately, the new Multiverse of Madness poster told us that Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is in the movie.

These are three big Doctor Strange 2 cameos that appeared in various rumors, including some reports containing Bruce Campbell’s name. Rumors say that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) from the primary MCU reality will be a prisoner of the Illuminati from a different universe. That much we see from the trailer.

Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter are all part of the group, with Professor X leading them. Older reports said that Balder the Brave will also be a member of the team, and some claimed Campbell will play the hero.

Other reports also noted that Mister Fantastic will be an Illuminati member, although it’s still unclear who will play him.

Bruce Campbell in Doctor Strange 2

Campbell knows better than to outright confirm the name of his Multiverse of Madness character. But the actor told a Redditor that he is in the movie. Tylerjb223 detailed the conversation, paraphrasing Bruce Campbell’s remarks about Doctor Strange 2.

The actor said that the deal with Doctor Strange 2 is “interesting.” He said that Marvel reshot most of the movie, so he has no idea what’s in there and what isn’t. “I did a cool scene with a character that’s been beloved for years, and… we’ll have to see what ends up in the movie. I don’t know if it’s still in there. It’s a pretty cool part,” the actor reportedly said.

What is actually interesting in this exchange is that Campbell shot multiple scenes for Multiverse of Madness. That implies his character is of some importance. But it still doesn’t mean Marvel will keep everything in the final cut of Doctor Strange 2.

Separately, there is a rumor that Wanda will fight Balder the Brave as she assaults the Illuminati compound, possibly injuring or killing him in the process. While we have reason to believe that the plot leak is accurate, we have to remember that there have been major reshoots since that leak. Also, there was no mention of Bruce Campbell playing Balder the Brave in Doctor Strange 2.