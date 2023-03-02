Amazon wants to make its own Yellowstone-style Western with the creator of True Detective

Paramount’s blockbuster Western series Yellowstone is probably winding down soon, following behind-the-scenes drama including a salary dispute with star Kevin Costner. But don’t worry if you’re a fan of the kind of storytelling presented in the network’s Red State version of Game of Thrones. For one thing, a spinoff possibly starring Matthew McConaughey is said to be in the works at Paramount Plus. Over at Prime Video, meanwhile, Amazon is also reported to be cooking up a Yellowstone-style Western of its own.

Outlaw Western drama in the works at Prime Video

For the as-yet-untitled Prime Video project, the streamer is believed to be fast-tracking this new Western from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to THR’s reporting, this new series is being built around the character of a former outlaw “who must reckon with a threat from his past in order to keep the life and family he has worked so hard to build. He sets out on an epic journey that unites a formidable gang of indelible figures to face an even greater danger, in an epic saga of adventure and romance that forces this former criminal to become the hero he’s been pretending to be.”

This project is intriguing, to say the least, in part because Prime Video already has quite an established track record of producing hits for the same demographic that this new show would target. For example, I’d put thrillers like Reacher and The Terminal List in that category. And while this next one didn’t attract a similar degree of success, the Josh Brolin-led Western Outer Range still deserves props for Prime Video trying something new and steering clear of the formulaic (and, heck, while we’re at, for also putting Brolin in a John Dutton-esque role).

Upcoming releases for Amazon’s streamer

I am definitely going to be spending a lot more time watching Prime Video shows this year. And shows like the upcoming Western should make it clear why that’s the case. For more examples, see: Donald Glover’s upcoming Prime Video series Swarm, which he’s described as a kind of flip-side companion to his critically acclaimed Atlanta (and which debuts on March 17).

Also, Prime Video’s upcoming star-studded spy thriller Citadel looks to be a can’t-miss for fans of the genre, and you can read more about it here. It’s set to debut on Prime Video next month.