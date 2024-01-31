All the news and trailers from PlayStation’s January State of Play

E3 is gone for good, but the companies that once attended the conference every summer now host their own events instead. Sony’s event is called State of Play, and the latest edition of the showcase featured a laundry list of announcements and trailers.

If you didn’t have time to watch State of Play live, or you just want to rewatch all of your favorite trailers from the event, scroll on for a complete collection.

Helldivers 2

Release date: February 8, 2024

Helldivers was a fun but forgettable top-down shooter that came and went back in 2015, but it’s sequel brings the action to 3D and looks like a ton of fun.

Stellar Blade

Release date: April 26, 2024

Any game that looks this much like Nier: Automata is going to grab my attention.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Release date: Fall 2024

Sonic Generations was a return to form for 2D Sonic back in 2011, and over a decade later, the game is getting a remaster with a new story campaign starring Shadow.

Zenless Zone Zero

Release date: TBD

From the creators of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail comes a roguelike action RPG that STILL DOES NOT HAVE A RELEASE DATE. One of these days…

Foamstars

Release date: February 6, 2024

Square Enix’s bizarre competitive shooter will be out in a week. If you’re not sure about buying it, it’s also available as part of PlayStation’s free games for PS Plus in February.

Dave the Diver

Release date: April 2024

Dave the Diver was one of the best games of 2023, and now it’s coming to PS5. If you didn’t think it was possible to combine a fishing adventure with a restaurant simulator, you owe it to yourself to download this game when it comes to PlayStation.

V Rising

Release date: 2024

One of the more unique survival games of the past few years is making its way to PS5. You play as a vampire who has awakened in a weakened state after years of slumber, and your goal is to rebuild your castle while building up an army of your own.

Silent Hill: The Short Message

Release date: January 31, 2024

This Silent Hill spinoff game follows Anita as she tries to find out what happened to her friend Maya. You can download it for free from the PlayStation Store.

Silent Hill 2

Release date: TBD

One of the most legendary survival horror games of all time is being remade for PS5. This trailer gives us a taste of the enhanced combat in the remake.

Judas

Release date: TBD

Curious about what Ken Levine has been up to since the launch of BioShock Infinite more than a decade ago? Well, he founded a new studio called Ghost Story Games, and this is the story trailer for their first project, a first-person shooter called Judas.

Metro Awakening

Release date: 2024

Deep Silver is bringing the post-apocalyptic world of the Metro series to PS VR2 with Metro Awakening. This story-driven first-person adventure game looks just as tense as the original shooters, just without quite as many guns, based on the trailer.

Legendary Tales

Release date: February 8, 2024

Legendary Tales is a dungeon-crawling VR action RPG that features physics-based combat, randomly generated loot, a crafting system, magic abilities, and multiplayer for up to four players. Best of all, it was built from the ground up for virtual reality.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Release date: March 22, 2024

Dragon’s Dogma is one of the most underrated open-world RPGs of the last two decades, but it’s finally getting a well-deserved sequel. If you’re curious about what Dragon’s Dogma 2 brings to the table, check out this trailer highlighting the intense combat.

Rise of the Ronin

Release date: March 22, 2024

In this extended gameplay demo, Rise of the Ronin looks like a thrilling mashup of Ghost of Tsushima and some of the more recent Assassin’s Creed games.

Until Dawn

Release date: 2024

One of the most memorable horror games on the PS4 is being remade for PS5 and PC. We’re not sure what has changed, but fans of the original from Supermassive Games will be excited to try to survive the interactive slasher movie once more later this year.

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach

Release date: 2025

Ten minutes of footage from Death Stranding 2 will leave you with far more questions than answers, but would Hideo Kojima have it any other way? We get our best look yet at the much larger world Sam Porter will explore and attempt to connect, as well as our first look at some new characters played by Mad Max director George Miller and Elle Fanning.