All the biggest new video game releases of November 2023

Once you are done working your way through Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, another avalanche of video game releases is on the way in November. For many of you, the rest of the year will probably be dominated by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. For Switch owners, Nintendo has two more first-party titles set to launch: The latest WarioWare microgame collection and the Super Mario RPG remake.

Best new game releases of November 2023

The Talos Principle 2

Picking up where the original game left off, The Talos Principle 2 is a first-person puzzle game featuring more than a dozen environments that players can explore, including “a city on the brink of a paradigm shift,” and “the varied landscapes of a mysterious island that holds the keys to the future.” To solve these puzzles, you’ll have access to a variety of abilities from the first game as well as new powers, such as gravity manipulation and mind transference.

WarioWare: Move It!

Move It! is the second game in the WarioWare series for the Switch. As the name suggests, this entry will task players with physically moving around in order to complete over 200 microgames. Grab the Joy-Con controllers to “shake, punch, dance, wiggle, and curtsey” your way to victory. There’s a story mode, but you can also play with up to 4 players.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

After the events of the original Yakuza games, Kazuma Kiryu faked his death and changed his name to protect his family. In The Man Who Erased His Name, Kiryu has to resurface against his will. The big difference between this and previous Yakuza games is that Kiryu can swap between two different fighting styles (Yakuza and Agent) as he battles foes. But despite the higher stakes, Kiryu still has time for karaoke, drinking, and toy car racing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Originally planned as an expansion pack, Modern Warfare 3 is a full sequel to the rebooted MW2, picking up in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 game. In the campaign, Captain Price and Task Force 141 will face off against ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov as his power and reach grow. Beyond the campaign, MW3 will also feature a multiplayer mode that includes all 16 MW2 maps at launch and a new open-world Zombies mode.

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG is a modern remake of the beloved Super Nintendo turn-based role-playing game with updated graphics and cinematics. Mario, Peach, and Bowser team up with original characters Geno and Mallow to save Star Road and take down the Smithy Gang. If you have played any of the Mario & Luigi games, you’ll be familiar with the semi-active battles, during which you can press a button at the right time to block or do extra damage.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable game releases in November:

Alien Hominid Invasion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 1

| Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 1 Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 1

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 1 For The King II | PC | November 2

| PC | November 2 RoboCop: Rogue City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC | November 2

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC | November 2 Star Ocean: The Second Story R | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC | November 2

| PS5, PS4, Switch, PC | November 2 The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 2

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 2 Thirsty Suitors | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 2

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 2 Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice | PlayStation VR2, Quest | November 2

| PlayStation VR2, Quest | November 2 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 7

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 7 Berzerk: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 9

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 9 The Day Before | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | November 10

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | November 10 Invincible Presents: Atom Eve | PC | November 14

| PC | November 14 Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 14

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 14 The Last Faith | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 15

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 15 Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR | Quest | November 16

| Quest | November 16 Flashback 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 16

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 16 NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch | November 16

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch | November 16 Persona 5 Tactica | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 17

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 17 Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 22

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | November 22 Gangs of Sherwood | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | November 30

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | November 30 Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS5, PS4, PC | November 30

We will be back next month with all of the biggest game releases for December 2023, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and SteamWorld Build.