All 8 live-action Spider-Man movies are coming back to theaters

It might be a while before Marvel and Sony team up for another Spider-Man movie, but in the meantime, Peter Parker is back on the big screen to celebrate 100 years of Columbia Pictures. On Monday, Sony Pictures announced that all eight live-action Spider-Man movies will be back in theaters for a limited time, starting with 2002’s Spider-Man on April 15.

Just to be clear, this Spider-Mondays event includes all eight live-action Spider-Man movies that Sony has produced, from the classic Tobey Maguire trilogy to the slightly less successful Andrew Garfield movies to the MCU Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland.

Here’s the full schedule if you want to relive all of Spidey’s adventures in theaters:

Monday, April 15 : Spider-Man

: Spider-Man Monday, April 22 : Spider-Man 2

: Spider-Man 2 Monday, April 29 : Spider-Man 3

: Spider-Man 3 Monday, May 6 : The Amazing Spider-Man

: The Amazing Spider-Man Monday, May 13 : The Amazing Spider-Man 2

: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Monday, May 20 : Spider-Man: Homecoming

: Spider-Man: Homecoming Monday, May 27 : Spider-Man: Far From Home

: Spider-Man: Far From Home Monday, June 3: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tickets are already on sale, so if you want to see any or all of the Spider-Man movies on the big screen, head to SpideyMovies.com to reserve your seats.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While I sometimes question the viability of these theatrical re-releases, I think this one makes sense. I’m willing to bet that there are thousands of MCU fans who never saw either the Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield movies in theaters when they first came out. Heck, plenty of MCU fans probably weren’t even alive in 2002.

We don’t know what the future holds for any of the Spider-Men at the moment, but rumors are pointing to at least one more reunion between these three Peter Parkers before the end of the Multiverse Saga. There’s also a slim chance that Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire finally get a chance to make their scrapped Spider-Man 4 after all these years.