Alien: Romulus trailer looks tailor-made for fans of the original

Four decades after Ridley Scott’s Alien hit theaters, 20th Century Studios will attempt to breathe new life into the franchise with another entry. Alien: Romulus is the first Alien movie since 2017’s Covenant, and it’s also the first to be directed by Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe). Most importantly, it looks more like the original Alien than any of the latest entries, with a group of space travelers struggling to survive on an abandoned space station.

Watch the teaser trailer for Alien: Romulus below ahead of its August 16 release date:

While Prometheus and Alien: Covenant covered events prior to Alien, Romulus is set between the first movie and James Cameron’s Aliens. Álvarez says that he spoke with both Ridley Scott (who is a producer on Romulus) as well as Cameron in order to get their perspectives since the story takes place directly between their two movies on the timeline.

Despite taking place 20 years after Alien, this sequel features an entirely new cast of characters. Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) stars in the lead role alongside Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

That’s about all we know, other than the short synopsis 20th Century Studios shared along with the teaser trailer: “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”