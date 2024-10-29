AI imagined a trailer park version of Game of Thrones, and it honestly looks better than Season 8

AI continues to push the bounds of creativity, such that we’re now at a point where entire podcast episodes with realistic-sounding AI hosts can be spun up in a matter of seconds, and stunningly realistic AI trailers can make you see your favorite TV show or movie in a whole new light. We told you recently about an AI-made trailer for The Office, starring world leaders like Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Vladimir Putin. And now there’s something similar that I’m sure Game of Thrones fans will get a kick out of.

It’s an AI trailer for an imagined version of the show that’s set in a modern trailer park, as opposed to the fantasy land of Westeros. The clip, which comes from the creator “demonflyingfox,” is also set to an original tune — “A Song of Rednecks,” which is obviously a nod to A Song of Ice and Fire, the title of George R.R. Martin’s series of Game of Thrones novels. “Out in Wester Holler where the trailers lay, the Lannisters and Starks all fight every day,” goes the chorus of the song.

“Everybody’s related in this tangled-up scene. King of the trailer park, that’s their redneck dream.”

From the flying gators in lieu of dragons to Ned Stark’s camo garb, Jon Snow’s greasy hair and wife beater, Arya brandishing a knife with what looks like a swamp behind her, Sansa wearing what looks like clothes you’d buy at Walmart, and Joffrey looking like a Florida Man version of Draco Malfoy, everything about this video is note-perfect. It’s not clear what AI software was used to put it all together, but it definitely looks like a lot of thought was put into something that would give fans a chuckle.​​

“All this video is missing is a giant throne made of PBR cans,” one viewer noted in the comments section of the video on YouTube, which you can check out below. And after you do, be sure and check out some of the other AI videos this creator has put together — including Avengers: Redneck War, The Lord of the Rednecks — The Two Trailers, and Harry Potter by Balenciaga.