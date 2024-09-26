Stop what you’re doing right now. There’s a new generative AI video that you absolutely need to watch. Some YouTubers known as The Dor Brothers have created what might be the best The Office opening spoof I’ve ever seen. Rather than using the original cast from the popular US show, the YouTubers replaced them with politicians… and the result is incredible.

It’s easily the best thing I’ve seen all day, and I’d definitely watch an AI show based on this short clip featuring these “actors.” The cast includes Trump, Obama, Putin, Hillary Clinton, Zuckerberg, Biden, Harris, and plenty of others.

Donald Trump plays Dwight, Barack Obama is Michael, and Vladimir Putin is Jim. The latter is a strange choice considering the current political climate. Then again, Putin isn’t the only dictator in the clip, as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un also plays a part in this AI-rendered version of the opening credit sequence from The Office. Hilariously, the action happens at Blunder Mifflin.

You’ll quickly recognize some of the iconic scenes from the TV show and various scenes the YouTubers used to create the spoof opening sequence. They only employed AI to replace the original cast with these politicians without messing too much with the original sets.

Well, the creators added all sorts of Easter eggs here and there, which makes the clip even more fun. The pizza references and the Twitter phone in Jello are some of the gags they used, and they’re hilarious.

Other than that, they used AI to animate the faces and bodies of Trump, Obama, Putin, and others in scenes that involved movement. The result is not perfect, but I’m sure that with some tweaking, they could produce even better scenes.

It’s unclear what AI software The Dor Brothers use to create their AI clips, but they’ve produced similar videos in the past. You’ll find them on their YouTube channel, but The Office takes the cake for me.

As hilarious as it might be, The Office opening spoof is also a warning of what genAI video software can do. The better it gets, the easier it’ll be to create fake clips that look like real videos. And people who will make such clips will probably have bigger plans in mind than making a hilarious spoof go viral.

On that note, OpenAI still hasn’t released Sora, its AI video software. That’s not to say that Sora will let you create videos like the one below. Just that OpenAI teased earlier this year that a commercial version of Sora will be available later this year once it has deployed enough protections to prevent abuse.

If you want to see other examples of generative AI videos, you should watch the Avengers reimagined with casts from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s.