Ahsoka trailer gives us our best look yet at Grand Admiral Thrawn

The next chapter of the Mandoverse is nearly here, as Lucasfilm shared the official trailer for Ahsoka on Tuesday. Ahsoka is the latest Star Wars series from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, Ahsoka Tano.

Dawson made her live-action debut as Ahsoka in the second season of The Mandalorian and also made an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. Now she will take the reins as the star of her own show, which is clearly shaping up to be more of a sequel to the animated series Star Wars Rebels than a spinoff of The Mandalorian.

For those who aren’t familiar, Star Wars Rebels was an animated series created by Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, and Carrie Beck that aired on Disney XD from 2014 to 2018. It takes place more than a decade after Revenge of the Sith and follows a group of rebels who fight back against the Empire in the years before Luke Skywalker joined the Rebellion.

Many characters from Rebels will make the jump to live action in Ahsoka, including Mandalorian weapons expert and graffiti artist Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Twi’lek general Hera Syndulla, con artist Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Galactic Empire senior officer Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). There were a few unresolved plot threads still dangling at the end of Rebels, but we have a feeling Ahsoka will tie most of them up.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on Disney Plus on August 23.